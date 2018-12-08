One Step Vending Corp. Retains Financial Consulting Firm Kinsley Street Investors of Princeton NJ

HARRISON, NY, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- One Step Vending Corp. (OTC PINK: KOSK), announced today that the Company has retained the financial consulting firm Kinsley Street Investors as its investor’s relations firm. Kinsley Street Investors provides consulting services to private and public companies in areas such as corporate finance, acquisitions, business development and investor relations.

Under the leadership of Steven J. Weiss, Kinsley Street Investors has developed a strong track record in the development of, and assisting business growth, and enhancing shareholder value for numerous NASDAQ and OTC clients by integrating a broad range of services into the corporate strategy of its clients.

Kinsley Street Investors brings a unique set of skills to One Step Vending Corporation in investor awareness along with in-depth understanding of the complex array of issues confronting the management of public companies.

Mr. Weiss's investor relations credentials and contacts will provide outstanding exposure to the financial markets through his extensive network of contacts with investment bankers, brokerage firms, industry analysts, institutional investors and industry forums.

The company anticipates a long and productive relationship between One Step Vending Corporation and Kinsley Street Investors.

One Step Vending Corp., corporate website: https://www.onestepvending.com

Please follow us on twitter: @OneStepVend

About One Step Vending Corporation

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value. The Company has prioritized the development of Micro-Markets which are displacing vending machines with a small convenience store in thousands of offices across the Country, this transition will change the $7 billion vending industry by igniting growth in revenues and delivering fresher high-value products to meet new consumer demand. For more information visit: https://www.onestepvending.com

About Sofos CBD Inc.

Sofos CBD Inc. is currently developing the www.cbdkiosks.com, a hemp specialized market platform, aimed to provide various cannabinoid-infused products made in the United States, through collaboration with breakthrough companies in the field and specially designed products under its brand. The e-shop platform is currently under development and pending to be launched.

About Corporate Refreshment Services-Micro Markets, Inc.

CRS-Micro Markets, Inc., a provider of a wide range of food and beverage solutions, focuses on the use of self-checkout Micro Market technology in the area of San Diego, California.

Safe Harbor Statement This release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "could", "stands to" and "continues", as well as similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of One Step Vending Corp., or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. One Step Vending Corp. expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation.

KOSK Company Contact:

Vasiliki Anagnostou, Secretary of the BoD

One Step Vending Corp.

600 Mamaroneck Ave.,

Harrison, NY 10528

Tel: (619) 419-1220

E-mail:info@onestepvending.com

KOSK Investor Relations Contact:

Steven J Weiss

President

Kinsley Street Investors Groups

201 Albert Way STE 2208

Princeton,NJ.08540

Phone:732-513-6921

Mobile: 609 619-7908

www.kinsleystreet.com