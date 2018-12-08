SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Teladoc Health Inc. – TDOC

Related content

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Teladoc Health Inc. (“Teladoc” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDOC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Teladoc and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 5, 2018, the Southern Investigative Research Foundation (“SIRF”) published an article reporting that Teladoc Health’s chief financial officer, Mark Hirschhorn, had engaged “in an affair with . . . an employee many levels below him on the company’s organizational chart.” The SIRF article stated that “during their relationship, [the employee] received a series of promotions over colleagues with either more industry experience or better credentials that stunned her former colleagues.” In addition, the SIRF article reported that the employee and Hirschhorn “liked to trade Teladoc Health’s stock together,” with Hirschhorn “tell[ing] her when he thought there were good opportunities to sell some shares.” Following publication of the SIRF article, Teladoc Health’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

