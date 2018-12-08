08/12/2018 14:00:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Teladoc Health Inc. – TDOC

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Teladoc Health Inc. (“Teladoc” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDOC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Teladoc and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 5, 2018, the Southern Investigative Research Foundation (“SIRF”) published an article reporting that Teladoc Health’s chief financial officer, Mark Hirschhorn, had engaged “in an affair with . . . an employee many levels below him on the company’s organizational chart.” The SIRF article stated that “during their relationship, [the employee] received a series of promotions over colleagues with either more industry experience or better credentials that stunned her former colleagues.” In addition, the SIRF article reported that the employee and Hirschhorn “liked to trade Teladoc Health’s stock together,” with Hirschhorn “tell[ing] her when he thought there were good opportunities to sell some shares.” Following publication of the SIRF article, Teladoc Health’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

