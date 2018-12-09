09/12/2018 22:04:05

2018 Gamers’ Choice Awards Announce Winners on CBS Telecast

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winners of the first ever network gaming and esports awards show, the Gamers’ Choice Awards (www.gamerschoiceawards.tv) were announced today on the CBS broadcast.  KISS kicked off the show with an outstanding performance. The iconic Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famers also paid homage to the creative genius of Stan Lee who is credited with laying the foundation for many games and gaming characters.

The top gamers and esports stars were in attendance including Ninja, who brought home three Gamers’ Choice Awards, taking home honors for Fan Favorite Esports Player of the Year, Fan Favorite Gamer Moment and the 2018 Super Nova Honor. Fortnite led the gaming sector with five GCA Fan Favorite Awards.

The Fan Favorite Male and Female Streamers of the Year were TimTheTatman and Pokimane, respectively.

Other winners announced on air included Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, named Fan Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Actor). His pre-teen son, Isaiah, joined him on stage where Crews proudly said, "Getting closer through gaming, sharing fun times and VR experiences literally made me young again and keeps me young non-stop and I just want to dedicate this award to my son.” 

Snoop Dogg was awarded Fan Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Musician). The winners of the other categories, a total of 50, are:

Fan Favorite Game: Fortnite

Fan Favorite Male Gamer/Streamer presented by Overpowered: TimTheTatman

Fan Favorite Female Gamer/Streamer:  Pokimane

Most Anticipated Game: The Last of Us II 

Fan Favorite Action Game: Marvel’s Spider-Man

Fan Favorite Single Player Gaming Experience: Marvel’s Spider-Man

Fan Favorite Multiplayer Game: Fortnite 

Fan Favorite Shooter Game: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Fan Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Actor): Terry Crews

Fan Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Athlete): Juju Smith-Schuster

Fan Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Musician): Snoop Dogg

Fan Favorite Esports Team: FaZe Clan

Fan Favorite Esports Game: Fortnite

Fan Favorite Esports Player (League of Legends): Faker

Fan Favorite Battle Royale Game: Fortnite

Fan Favorite Fighting Game: DragonBall FighterZ

Fan Favorite Sports/Racing Game: Rocket League

Fan Favorite Family-Friendly Multiplayer Game: Super Mario Party

Fan Favorite Role-Playing Game: Monster Hunter: World

Fan Favorite MMORPG: World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth

Fan Favorite VR Game: Beat Saber

Fan Favorite Mobile Game: Pokémon GO

Most Desired Franchise Resurrection: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Fan Favorite Indie Game: Subnautica

Fan Favorite Gaming Device: PC

Fan Favorite Gaming Convention: TwitchCon

Favorite Streaming Service: Twitch

Fan Favorite Gaming Moment presented by HyperX: Drake plays with Ninja

Fan Favorite Female Voice Actor: Camilla Luddington as Lara Croft (Shadow of the Tomb Raider)

Fan Favorite Character of the Year: Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Marvel's Spider-Man)

Fan Favorite Retro Game: Super Mario Brothers

Fan Favorite Retro Character: Mario (Super Mario Bros.)

Fan Favorite Esports Player (Dota 2): Miracle

Fan Favorite Esports Player (Super Smash Bros Melee): Magn0

Fan Favorite Esports Player (Dragon Ball FighterZ): SonicFox

Fan Favorite Esports Player (CS:GO): s1mple

Fan Favorite Esports Player (Overwatch): Profit

Fan Favorite Esports Player (Rocket League): Squishy

Fan Favorite Esports Player (PUBG): Fuzzface

Fan Favorite Esports Player (Fortnite): Ninja

Fan Favorite Overall Esports Player: Ninja

Fan Favorite Esports Caster Duo: Monte and Doa

Fan Favorite Esports Caster: CouRage

Fan Favorite Esports Event of the Year: Call of Duty: World League Grand Finals

Fan Favorite Esports Moment: Cloud9 Wins Boston Major

Fan Favorite Esports League Format: Fortnite - Community Skirmishes

Fan Favorite Male Voice Actor: Christopher Judge as Kratos (God of War)

Fan Favorite Collegiate Esports Team Presented by iBuyPower: Ohio State

Fan Favorite Esports Host: Alex 'Goldenboy' Mendez                                        

Fan Favorite Fall Release: Red Dead Redemption 2

