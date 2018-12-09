2018 Gamers’ Choice Awards Announce Winners on CBS Telecast

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winners of the first ever network gaming and esports awards show, the Gamers’ Choice Awards (www.gamerschoiceawards.tv) were announced today on the CBS broadcast. KISS kicked off the show with an outstanding performance. The iconic Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famers also paid homage to the creative genius of Stan Lee who is credited with laying the foundation for many games and gaming characters.
The top gamers and esports stars were in attendance including Ninja, who brought home three Gamers’ Choice Awards, taking home honors for Fan Favorite Esports Player of the Year, Fan Favorite Gamer Moment and the 2018 Super Nova Honor. Fortnite led the gaming sector with five GCA Fan Favorite Awards.
The Fan Favorite Male and Female Streamers of the Year were TimTheTatman and Pokimane, respectively.
Other winners announced on air included Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, named Fan Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Actor). His pre-teen son, Isaiah, joined him on stage where Crews proudly said, "Getting closer through gaming, sharing fun times and VR experiences literally made me young again and keeps me young non-stop and I just want to dedicate this award to my son.”
Snoop Dogg was awarded Fan Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Musician). The winners of the other categories, a total of 50, are:
Fan Favorite Game: Fortnite
Fan Favorite Male Gamer/Streamer presented by Overpowered: TimTheTatman
Fan Favorite Female Gamer/Streamer: Pokimane
Most Anticipated Game: The Last of Us II
Fan Favorite Action Game: Marvel’s Spider-Man
Fan Favorite Single Player Gaming Experience: Marvel’s Spider-Man
Fan Favorite Multiplayer Game: Fortnite
Fan Favorite Shooter Game: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Fan Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Actor): Terry Crews
Fan Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Athlete): Juju Smith-Schuster
Fan Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Musician): Snoop Dogg
Fan Favorite Esports Team: FaZe Clan
Fan Favorite Esports Game: Fortnite
Fan Favorite Esports Player (League of Legends): Faker
Fan Favorite Battle Royale Game: Fortnite
Fan Favorite Fighting Game: DragonBall FighterZ
Fan Favorite Sports/Racing Game: Rocket League
Fan Favorite Family-Friendly Multiplayer Game: Super Mario Party
Fan Favorite Role-Playing Game: Monster Hunter: World
Fan Favorite MMORPG: World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth
Fan Favorite VR Game: Beat Saber
Fan Favorite Mobile Game: Pokémon GO
Most Desired Franchise Resurrection: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Fan Favorite Indie Game: Subnautica
Fan Favorite Gaming Device: PC
Fan Favorite Gaming Convention: TwitchCon
Favorite Streaming Service: Twitch
Fan Favorite Gaming Moment presented by HyperX: Drake plays with Ninja
Fan Favorite Female Voice Actor: Camilla Luddington as Lara Croft (Shadow of the Tomb Raider)
Fan Favorite Character of the Year: Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Marvel's Spider-Man)
Fan Favorite Retro Game: Super Mario Brothers
Fan Favorite Retro Character: Mario (Super Mario Bros.)
Fan Favorite Esports Player (Dota 2): Miracle
Fan Favorite Esports Player (Super Smash Bros Melee): Magn0
Fan Favorite Esports Player (Dragon Ball FighterZ): SonicFox
Fan Favorite Esports Player (CS:GO): s1mple
Fan Favorite Esports Player (Overwatch): Profit
Fan Favorite Esports Player (Rocket League): Squishy
Fan Favorite Esports Player (PUBG): Fuzzface
Fan Favorite Esports Player (Fortnite): Ninja
Fan Favorite Overall Esports Player: Ninja
Fan Favorite Esports Caster Duo: Monte and Doa
Fan Favorite Esports Caster: CouRage
Fan Favorite Esports Event of the Year: Call of Duty: World League Grand Finals
Fan Favorite Esports Moment: Cloud9 Wins Boston Major
Fan Favorite Esports League Format: Fortnite - Community Skirmishes
Fan Favorite Male Voice Actor: Christopher Judge as Kratos (God of War)
Fan Favorite Collegiate Esports Team Presented by iBuyPower: Ohio State
Fan Favorite Esports Host: Alex 'Goldenboy' Mendez
Fan Favorite Fall Release: Red Dead Redemption 2
