09/12/2018 16:00:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX, GOOG and CWH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)

Class Period: May 2, 2016 - October 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Trevena, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) during its meetings with the FDA prior to the start of the Class Period, Trevena had been advised that the FDA did not agree with certain aspects of the design of the Phase III clinical trial of Olinvo, including the proposed dosing, the proposed primary endpoint and the proposed non-inferiority margin for comparing morphine to Olinvo; (b) unless Trevena demonstrated that Olinvo was at least equally effective to morphine in treating post-operative pain in the Phase III clinical trial, the FDA would be unwilling to consider any secondary benefits Olinvo might confer in terms of reduced opioid-related adverse effects ("ORAEs"); (c) the FDA disagreed with how the safety data was being compiled in the Phase II clinical trial; (d) because the FDA did not agree with major tenants of the design of the Phase III clinical trial, it was highly unlikely that the FDA would find the data obtained from that clinical trial sufficient to support Trevena’s NDA; (e) because the Phase III clinical trial data being derived would not likely be deemed sufficient to support the NDA for Olinvo, the Company would not be able to market Olinvo as soon as it was leading the market to expect, if ever; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was not on track to achieve the commercial sales revenues from Olinvo as soon as Defendants had led the market to expect during the Class Period, if ever.

To learn more about the Trevena, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 - October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Stitch Fix, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix’s active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

To learn more about the Stitch Fix, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)

Class Period: April 24, 2018 - October 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/alphabet-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Alphabet Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ social network users; (2) Google actively concealed this data breach for several months; (3) this conduct violated Google’s purported data privacy and security policies; (4) discovery of the foregoing conduct could foreseeably subject Alphabet to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result, Alphabet’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Alphabet Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH)

Class Period: March 8, 2017 - August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/camping-world-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Camping World Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; (2) the Company’s historical financial results had been materially misstated; (3) the Gander stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting the Company’s earnings growth and profit margins; and (4) the Company’s core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as the Company lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors.

To learn more about the Camping World Holdings, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
WISeKey presents its China Deployment strategy at the Asia Pacific M&A Association Summit in Shenzhen
2
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Hazardous Location C1D2 Solar Panel with Batteries
3
Larson Electronics Releases 200 Amp, 10 Branch Feeder Explosion Proof Panelboard, 3P4W 480/277 V 3HP
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX, GOOG and CWH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DY NKTR GSKY ATUS TX BA APHA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Related stock quotes

Alphabet Inc 1,036.58 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Trevena Inc 0.6500 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Camping World Holdings I.. 15.65 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAR, CMCM, APHA, CURO and LOMA
17:09
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, IGCC, MGI, EIX and PPDF
17:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, HON, OZK, FIT and SYF
16:52
The Most Powerful Web Leads Extension to Google Analytics Powered by Fastbase Inc. Target Admission to London Stock Exchange in Q2, 2019.
16:07
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AQUA, TSRO, MDR and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:02
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, ALGN, RYAAY and SONS/RBBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX, GOOG and CWH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:00
Larson Electronics Releases 200 Amp, 10 Branch Feeder Explosion Proof Panelboard, 3P4W 480/277 V 3HP
15:23
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DY NKTR GSKY ATUS TX BA APHA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 December 2018 19:34:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-09 20:34:50 - 2018-12-09 19:34:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY