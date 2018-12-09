09/12/2018 16:00:00

Larson Electronics Releases 200 Amp, 10 Branch Feeder Explosion Proof Panelboard, 3P4W 480/277 V 3HP

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof panelboard for use in indoor or outdoor hazardous locations. This 200-amp panel board features 10 total branch feeders and is compatible with 480/277V three-phase current.

The EPPB-480Y-200AMB-3X60.3P-2X30.3P-2X20.3P-2X20.1P explosion proof panelboard comes with three, 60-amp, 3-pole branch breakers, two, 30-amp, 3-pole branch breakers, two, 20-amp, 3-pole branch breakers and three, 20-amp single pole branch breakers. This explosion proof panel board features a four-wire configuration and is constructed of copper-free aluminum and 316 stainless-steel hardware. This panelboard comes with multiple conduit openings including: (1) 1" NPT hub at the top and (6) 1" NPT/ (1) 1/2" NPT hubs at the bottom.

This explosion proof panelboard is compatible with wall or surface mounting configurations and is suitable for Class I, Divisions 1 work sites. This panelboard is suitable for hazardous locations, oil and gas facilities, offshore refineries, ship yards, agricultural sites and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fda6d81b-47a3-41a5-9f39-c8b770aefdbb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93adbaba-0839-4e4b-a115-70bdd051a26e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edb81cdf-276b-4d3b-8e02-3632964a583f

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
35
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
32
00:34
OMXC25
Bare et spørgsmål om tid ,, så sker det nok også i Danmark .(Fuld fortjent)..... Se engang på vores ..
23
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
23
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
WISeKey presents its China Deployment strategy at the Asia Pacific M&A Association Summit in Shenzhen
2
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Hazardous Location C1D2 Solar Panel with Batteries
3
Larson Electronics Releases 200 Amp, 10 Branch Feeder Explosion Proof Panelboard, 3P4W 480/277 V 3HP
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX, GOOG and CWH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DY NKTR GSKY ATUS TX BA APHA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAR, CMCM, APHA, CURO and LOMA
17:09
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, IGCC, MGI, EIX and PPDF
17:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, HON, OZK, FIT and SYF
16:52
The Most Powerful Web Leads Extension to Google Analytics Powered by Fastbase Inc. Target Admission to London Stock Exchange in Q2, 2019.
16:07
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AQUA, TSRO, MDR and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:02
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, ALGN, RYAAY and SONS/RBBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX, GOOG and CWH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:00
Larson Electronics Releases 200 Amp, 10 Branch Feeder Explosion Proof Panelboard, 3P4W 480/277 V 3HP
15:23
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DY NKTR GSKY ATUS TX BA APHA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 December 2018 19:35:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-09 20:35:08 - 2018-12-09 19:35:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY