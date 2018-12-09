Larson Electronics Releases 200 Amp, 10 Branch Feeder Explosion Proof Panelboard, 3P4W 480/277 V 3HP

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof panelboard for use in indoor or outdoor hazardous locations. This 200-amp panel board features 10 total branch feeders and is compatible with 480/277V three-phase current.

The EPPB-480Y-200AMB-3X60.3P-2X30.3P-2X20.3P-2X20.1P explosion proof panelboard comes with three, 60-amp, 3-pole branch breakers, two, 30-amp, 3-pole branch breakers, two, 20-amp, 3-pole branch breakers and three, 20-amp single pole branch breakers. This explosion proof panel board features a four-wire configuration and is constructed of copper-free aluminum and 316 stainless-steel hardware. This panelboard comes with multiple conduit openings including: (1) 1" NPT hub at the top and (6) 1" NPT/ (1) 1/2" NPT hubs at the bottom.

This explosion proof panelboard is compatible with wall or surface mounting configurations and is suitable for Class I, Divisions 1 work sites. This panelboard is suitable for hazardous locations, oil and gas facilities, offshore refineries, ship yards, agricultural sites and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

