09/12/2018 16:52:00

The Most Powerful Web Leads Extension to Google Analytics Powered by Fastbase Inc. Target Admission to London Stock Exchange in Q2, 2019.

Built upon Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Analytics software, Fastbase's software generates comprehensive lead reports that include extensive company profiles, visitor interaction, key employees with LinkedIn profile and email addresses.

The insights provided by Fastbase enable B2B businesses to contact their online leads in real-time.   

Fastbase's popular web leads Extension to Google Analytics is now widely, including by well-known brands. It is targeting admission to London Stock Exchange in Q2, 2019.

Fastbase has surpassed Hubspot (NYSE:HUBS) and Clearbit in the number of website visitors being analyzed. In just two years, Fastbase has achieved massive success with almost one million top brands using its software to identify important website visitor data. Fastbase Analyzes Interactions from incredible 6 Billion Web Visitors Each Month. 

"With the new Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) API, we continue our mission of positioning Fastbase as the absolute strongest platform for finding new leads and identifying new target groups for every industry, anywhere in the world,"

says Rasmus Refer, CEO of Fastbase, Inc.

Because of its great success and continued growth, Fastbase, Inc. expects the company valuation and share price to increase up to 650% within the next 18 months.

Invitation to buy shares in Fastbase Inc.

Prior to its listing on the AIM London Stock Exchange, Fastbase intends to raise $10M USD gross proceeds with the shares priced at $2.90 USD per share including discount on a first come first serve basis.

The private placement is limited to a minimum investment of US$ 5,000.

The closing date for reserving share: December 30, 2018.

You can make the reservation of shares to investor@fastbase.com or use the investor reservation form.

This offering is only open to non-US investors and certain US investors that qualify as accredited investors under Regulation D, Rule 501, and this offering is being made on a good-faith reliance on Regulation D Rule 506(c) and exemptions for offering securities to non-US investors.

All Google Analytics users have free access to WebLeads new Premium version until January 1, 2019. Sign in with Google Analytics.

Fastbase Inc. (Europe)

Gamle Carlsberg Vej 16

DK-2500 Copenhagen

www.fastbase.com

Investor Relations

Phone + 45 20 300 606 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
35
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
32
00:34
OMXC25
Bare et spørgsmål om tid ,, så sker det nok også i Danmark .(Fuld fortjent)..... Se engang på vores ..
23
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
23
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
WISeKey presents its China Deployment strategy at the Asia Pacific M&A Association Summit in Shenzhen
2
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Hazardous Location C1D2 Solar Panel with Batteries
3
Larson Electronics Releases 200 Amp, 10 Branch Feeder Explosion Proof Panelboard, 3P4W 480/277 V 3HP
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX, GOOG and CWH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DY NKTR GSKY ATUS TX BA APHA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news


Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 December 2018 19:14:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-09 20:14:45 - 2018-12-09 19:14:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY