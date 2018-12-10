10/12/2018 22:05:00

Aegion Corporation Announces New Stock Repurchase Program

Related content
02 Nov - 
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Shutterfly, Aeg..
30 Oct - 
Aegion Corporation Reports 2018 Third Quarter Financial..
16 Oct - 
Aegion Corporation Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter ..

SAINT LOUIS, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 6, 2018, Aegion Corporation’s (“Aegion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq Global Select Market: AEGN) Board of Directors authorized a program to repurchase up to two million shares of the Company's common stock in open market transactions. The Board of Directors’ authorization does not have a fixed expiration date. The Company is currently executing a repurchase program that will expire on December 31, 2018.

Beginning January 2, 2019, Aegion will effect the new repurchase program through one or more trading plans established in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Rule 10b5-1 permits Aegion's designated broker to continue to purchase shares on Aegion's behalf even during periods when Aegion is in possession of undisclosed earnings or other material, non-public information about the Company pursuant to pre-arranged parameters instituted during an open window period. Share repurchases can be made on the open market or otherwise. The new repurchase program will expire upon the repurchase of two million shares of the Company's stock.

The new stock repurchase program will be effected in accordance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which includes certain restrictions including one with respect to the number of shares that may be purchased in a single day (subject to certain exceptions for block purchases) based on the average daily trading volume of the Company's shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market during the four calendar weeks preceding the week in which a purchase is to be effected.

As required under the federal securities laws, Aegion will report in each of its quarterly reports and in its annual report repurchases of shares by month for the most recently completed quarter, including the average prices paid and the approximate dollar value of the shares yet to be purchased under the program.

About Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Aegion's forward-looking statements in this news release represent its beliefs or expectations about future events or financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Aegion and on management's beliefs, assumptions, estimates or projections and are not guarantees of future events or results. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "plan," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those referred to in the "Risk Factors" section of Aegion's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2018, and in subsequently filed documents. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events may not occur. In addition, Aegion's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, suggested or projected. Except as required by law, Aegion does not assume a duty to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors should, however, review additional disclosures made by Aegion from time to time in Aegion's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please use caution and do not place reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made by Aegion in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Aegion® and the associated logo are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates.

(AEGN-GEN)

For more information, contact:

Katie Cason

Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations

636-530-8000

AEG Horiz_RGB_REG_tag.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:05 AEGN
Aegion Corporation Announces New Stock Repurchase Program
02 Nov SFLY
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Shutterfly, Aegion, Columbia Property Trust, Aduro Biotech, IQVIA, and Intelsat S.A — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
30 Oct AEGN
Aegion Corporation Reports 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results
16 Oct AEGN
Aegion Corporation Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results
11 Sep AEGN
Aegion Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
04 Sep AEGN
Aegion Corporation Completes Sale of Its Bayou Pipe Coating and Insulation Business
29 Aug CREE
Report: Developing Opportunities within Cree, ArcBest, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Aegion, Adecoagro S.A, and Nevsun Resources — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
02 Aug AEGN
Aegion Corporation Reports 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results
30 Jul AEGN
Aegion Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
26 Jul MS
Research Report Identifies The Gap, Ormat Technologies, Morgan Stanley, Aegion, Cathay General, and 3M with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Voyager Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in RESTORE-1, a Phase 2 Trial of VY-AADC Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease
2
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Continued strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) U.S. sales performance triggers CHF 10 million milestone payment to Basilea
3
ISS to increase organic growth to 4-6% per annum by accelerating its Key Account transformation
4
WISeKey Secures Printer Systems, from Cartridge to Cloud, with WISePrint@Cloud
5
A world-first: Nokia, Elisa and Efore commercially deploy a liquid-cooled base station that can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80 percent

Related stock quotes

Aegion Corp 17.24 0.1% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:56
Flame Seal Products FS-PG Wildfire Protection System Proves Totally Effective in Raging California Wildfire
22:43
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of AmerisourceBergen Corporation -- ABC
22:42
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Sanmina Corporation -- SANM
22:39
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of IND for its Bispecific GD2 Antibody
22:31
Conectys Launches Operations in Poznan, Poland; Seeking to Fill 100+ Positions by YE’ 2018
22:30
Del Taco Plants Beyond Meat® Tacos in San Diego
22:30
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against India Globalization Capital, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
22:15
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, FIT and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22:15
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against China Zenix Auto International Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 December 2018 23:15:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-11 00:15:57 - 2018-12-10 23:15:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY