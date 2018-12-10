10/12/2018 17:45:26

AIAG Celebrates 3,000th Member Company

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) today announced a milestone in membership with the recent addition of its 3,000th member company. The significance of this number for AIAG is rooted in the organization’s long-term goal to work collaboratively with and support the automotive industry as a whole by reaching as many industry organizations as possible.

The 3,000th member in question, Ultimate Hydro-form Inc. (UHI), is a Sterling Heights, Michigan based organization that is 100 percent woman owned. Established in 1979, UHI specializes in forming and assembling complex, high precision parts for numerous industries. UHI’s business is currently approximately 50 percent automotive and 50 percent aerospace. In this capacity, they have been focusing on pre-production and concept prove out builds for major OEMs, transplants, and tier 1 suppliers for Body in White (BIW) Systems.

UHI joined AIAG as part of the association’s Sponsored Membership Program, which provides free membership to qualifying organizations and all their employees. As Nancy Malo, AIAG’s director of member services, notes: “Our sponsored membership has allowed us to expand our reach in terms of working with and offering solutions to the global automotive industry. A more diverse membership community fosters a greater exchange of unique ideas and more innovative solutions which benefit us all.”

Following this line of thought in relation to his own company, UHI Vice President Shane Klyn explains, “At this juncture in UHI’s life, it behooves us to be a part of AIAG. Our primary objective at this time is to implement IATF 16949; other organizational goals include gaining insights into the direction of the automotive industry, solving process and technical issues, implementing benchmarked practices in processes and tooling and influencing the industry.” 

As with many AIAG member companies, UHI also looks forward to fostering relationships with other members to benefit from best practices and benchmarking efforts. As Klyn explains, “UHI recognizes that being with AIAG is the first step to being part of a large community of automotive manufacturers and suppliers. UHI feels strongly that AIAG is a ‘one stop spot’ for a safe, noncompetitive forum to find answers to our questions.”  

Despite their relatively new status to the AIAG membership community, UHI has already taken advantage of one notable member benefit – deep discounts on most AIAG publications. Moving forward, UHI team members plan on becoming more involved by attending AIAG training and certification courses, participating in networking events and volunteering on committees.

“With current membership numbers on the rise and more than 5,000 volunteers from industry organizations, we anticipate even more collaboration in the future,” Malo concludes. “Whether it’s attending a networking event, joining a committee or taking a training, getting involved at AIAG is the key to getting the most out of your membership.”

For more information on becoming an AIAG member, visit https://go.aiag.org/join.

About AIAG: The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit organization where OEMs, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for more than 36 years to drive down costs and complexity from the automotive supply chain. AIAG membership includes leading global manufacturers, parts suppliers, and service providers. Visit www.aiag.org for more information.

Contact: Greg Creason

Marketing Director - AIAG

gcreason@aiag.org

AIAGorg-color bar small.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
36
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
32
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
04:35
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
00:26
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
15
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
13
05 Dec
 
Hej Herig,   Jeg har skrevet herinde siden januar 2018, at dette år vil blive utroligt udfordrende f..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics LLC Releases New ATEX/IECEx Rated Flameproof Fluorescent Linear Fixture
2
2018 Gamers’ Choice Awards Announce Winners on CBS Telecast
3
Voyager Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in RESTORE-1, a Phase 2 Trial of VY-AADC Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease
4
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Continued strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) U.S. sales performance triggers CHF 10 million milestone payment to Basilea
5
WISeKey Secures Printer Systems, from Cartridge to Cloud, with WISePrint@Cloud

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:31
Royale Today Announced that it has Completed the Acquisition of the N. Jameson and Big Mineral Creek Properties from West Coast Energy
18:31
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Jianpu Technology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:30
Minor League Baseball Reveals Mariachis de Nuevo México (Albuquerque Isotopes) Winner of its Copa de la Diversión Season-Long Event Series Competition
18:30
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Dycom Industries, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:28
Mercer International Inc. Completes Acquisition of Daishowa-Marubeni International Ltd.
18:06
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of World Acceptance Corporation – WRLD
18:02
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lennar Corporation – LEN
18:02
Hupy and Abraham Named to 2018 Top Wisconsin Corporate Charitable Contributor List by Milwaukee Business Journal
18:00
SmashFly Reports Continued Momentum in 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 December 2018 18:49:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-10 19:49:08 - 2018-12-10 18:49:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY