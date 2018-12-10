10/12/2018 22:02:59

Amdocs Limited Files Fiscal 2018 Annual Report

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 (including its financial statements for such year) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report is available through the Company’s website (https://www.amdocs.com/media-room/annual-report-2018). Upon the request of a shareholder of the Company, the Company will promptly provide to such shareholder a copy of the 2018 annual report, free of charge.

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2018. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contact:

Matthew Smith

Head of Investor Relations

Amdocs

314-212-8328

E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

amdocs-206-x-45.jpg

