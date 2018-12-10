Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Allegion, Las Vegas Sands, Select Income REIT, Utah Medical Products, Brunswick, and Lennar — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

Related content

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR), Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD), Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

ALLE DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ALLE LVS DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LVS SIR DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SIR UTMD DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=UTMD BC DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BC LEN DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LEN

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR), Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD), Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 6th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

ALLEGION PLC (ALLE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Allegion's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Allegion reported revenue of $711.50MM vs $609.40MM (up 16.75%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.22 vs $0.95 (up 28.42%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Allegion reported revenue of $2,408.20MM vs $2,238.00MM (up 7.61%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.87 vs $2.39 (up 20.08%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.93 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full Allegion PLC (ALLE) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ALLE

LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. (LVS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Las Vegas Sands' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Las Vegas Sands reported revenue of $3,372.00MM vs $3,161.00MM (up 6.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.73 vs $0.72 (up 1.39%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Las Vegas Sands reported revenue of $12,882.00MM vs $11,410.00MM (up 12.90%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.54 vs $2.10 (up 68.57%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.52 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2019.

To read the full Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LVS

SELECT INCOME REIT (SIR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Select Income REIT's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Select Income REIT reported revenue of $121.88MM vs $118.01MM (up 3.28%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.33 vs $0.35 (down 5.71%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Select Income REIT reported revenue of $468.10MM vs $462.01MM (up 1.32%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.75 vs $1.30 (down 42.31%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 15th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.39 and is expected to report on February 15th, 2019.

To read the full Select Income REIT (SIR) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SIR

UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC. (UTMD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Utah Medical Products' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Utah Medical Products reported revenue of $10.39MM vs $10.13MM (up 2.62%) and basic earnings per share $1.81 vs $0.97 (up 86.60%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Utah Medical Products reported revenue of $41.41MM vs $39.30MM (up 5.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.29 vs $3.23 (down 29.10%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 29th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=UTMD

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION (BC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Brunswick's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Brunswick reported revenue of $1,298.00MM vs $1,141.50MM (up 13.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.80 vs $0.89 (down 10.11%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Brunswick reported revenue of $4,510.00MM vs $4,153.90MM (up 8.57%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.64 vs $3.03 (down 45.87%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.29 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

To read the full Brunswick Corporation (BC) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BC

LENNAR CORPORATION (LEN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lennar's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Lennar reported revenue of $5,672.57MM vs $3,261.48MM (up 73.93%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.37 vs $1.04 (up 31.73%). For the twelve months ended November 30th, 2017 vs November 30th, 2016, Lennar reported revenue of $12,646.37MM vs $10,950.00MM (up 15.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.38 vs $4.05 (down 16.54%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 9th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.57 and is expected to report on January 9th, 2019.

To read the full Lennar Corporation (LEN) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LEN

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

