10/12/2018 06:16:03

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Continued strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) U.S. sales performance triggers CHF 10 million milestone payment to Basilea

Related content
14 Nov - 
Basilea presents preclinical data on its anticancer dru..
14 Aug - 
Basilea reports half-year financial results reflecting ..
14 Aug - 
Basilea reports half-year financial results reflecting ..

Basel, Switzerland, December 10, 2018

- Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that the sales of the antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) by Astellas Pharma Inc. ("Astellas") in the United States exceeded the threshold triggering a milestone payment to Basilea in the amount of CHF 10 million.

Basilea is entitled to receive sales milestone payments from Astellas based on them exceeding certain thresholds from the sales of Cresemba® (isavuconazole) in the United States within a calendar year. A first milestone payment in the amount of CHF 5 million was received in October 2017. Under the agreement with Astellas, Basilea is still eligible for additional sales milestone payments of up to CHF 275 million in addition to tiered, double-digit royalties on U.S. sales.

Adesh Kaul, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Basilea, said: "We are very pleased with the continued commercial success of Cresemba. The strong U.S. sales ramp-up has resulted in two sales milestones being achieved in consecutive years. Since launch, there have been more than one million patient days of therapy in the U.S. alone, underscoring the high medical need of patients suffering from invasive mold infections. Through our range of partnerships, covering more than 100 countries, we have been able to significantly broaden the potential geographic reach for this important treatment option. By the end of this year, Cresemba is expected to be available in more than 20 countries and over the course of the next three years this number is expected to more than triple."

About Cresemba (isavuconazole)

Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal, commercialized under the trade name Cresemba. Cresemba is approved in the United States for patients 18 years of age and older for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis.1 Cresemba is also approved in the European Union and several additional countries in and outside of Europe. It has U.S. and European orphan drug designation for its approved indications. Basilea has entered into several license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa region, Canada, Russia, Turkey and Israel.2

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+41 61 606 1102

media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

1     Cresemba U.S. prescribing information [Accessed: December 07, 2018]

2     The registration status and approved indications may vary from country to country.

Attachment

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

06:16 E:BSLN
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Continued strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) U.S. sales performance triggers CHF 10 million milestone payment to Basilea
14 Nov E:BSLN
Basilea presents preclinical data on its anticancer drug candidate BAL101553 at EORTC-NCI-AACR symposium
14 Aug E:BSLN
Basilea reports half-year financial results reflecting strong in-market product sales growth in addition to progress and expansion of the R&D pipeline
14 Aug E:BSLN
Basilea reports half-year financial results reflecting strong in-market product sales growth in addition to progress and expansion of the R&D pipeline
13 Aug E:BSLN
Basilea reports on first Cresemba® approval in MENA region
13 Aug E:BSLN
Basilea reports on first Cresemba® approval in MENA region
09 Aug E:BSLN
Basilea starts clinical phase 3 study with antibiotic ceftobiprole in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB)
09 Aug E:BSLN
Basilea starts clinical phase 3 study with antibiotic ceftobiprole in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB)
19 Jul E:BSLN
Basilea reports receipt of milestone payment based on first Cresemba® approval in Latin America
19 Jul E:BSLN
Basilea reports receipt of milestone payment based on first Cresemba® approval in Latin America

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Most Powerful Web Leads Extension to Google Analytics Powered by Fastbase Inc. Target Admission to London Stock Exchange in Q2, 2019.
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, HON, OZK, FIT and SYF
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, ALGN, RYAAY and SONS/RBBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX, GOOG and CWH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, IGCC, MGI, EIX and PPDF

Related stock quotes

Basilea N 45.94 0.0% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:15
Net Asset Value(s)
07:08
THE SHARES OF PÖYRY PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT
07:01
A world-first: Nokia, Elisa and Efore commercially deploy a liquid-cooled base station that can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80 percent
07:00
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 50/2018
06:16
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Continued strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) U.S. sales performance triggers CHF 10 million milestone payment to Basilea
06:01
WISeKey Secures Printer Systems, from Cartridge to Cloud, with WISePrint@Cloud
06:00
Start of Day
06:00
Kuros Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Extending Commercial Indications of MagnetOs Putty in the United States
06:00
Data Facts Ranks in HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of Top Background Screening Companies

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 December 2018 07:32:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-10 08:32:34 - 2018-12-10 07:32:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY