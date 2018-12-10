Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PACB Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN).

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 1, 2018 and valued at $1.2 billion, Pacific stockholders will receive $8.00 in cash for each share of Pacific common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Pacific and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Pacific shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

