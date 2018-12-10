10/12/2018 06:00:00

Data Facts Ranks in HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of Top Background Screening Companies

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Facts, a national and international provider of pre-employment background screening and post-hire monitoring solutions, announced today they were ranked as one of the nation’s Top Background Screening providers for 2018 by HRO Today.

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of background screening companies is based on feedback from current clients of the background screening provider. The data is analyzed and measured by service breadth, deal sizes, and quality.  Scores are then calculated in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. Data Facts was recognized as an Overall Midsize Program Leader, a Breadth of Service Leader, a Size of Deal Leader, and as a Quality of Service Leader.

Daphne Large

, Data Facts’ President and CEO, is delighted at the recognition. “Throughout our near 30 years, we have remained committed to our founding philosophy that if we take great care of our people, they will take great care of our clients who in turn will take great care of Data Facts.  It is rewarding that our company and more importantly our team have been recognized in this way. This ranking is indisputable evidence that their steadfast dedication to exceeding client expectations pays off.  The best is yet to come. I thank our amazing clients and team for this honor.”

About HRO Today

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen is based on quantitative rankings and feedback from nearly 600 verified customers of participating companies through an online survey on various categories including service breadth, deal sizes, and quality. The customer survey data to achieve this recognition is based primarily on customer satisfaction. To achieve inclusion on the Baker’s Dozen list, companies are rated anonymously by their clients during an online survey process. HRO Today calculates the results using a statistical analysis and predetermined algorithm. The Baker’s Dozen list is one of the most prestigious surveys in the pre-employment screening industry.

About Data Facts

For nearly three decades, Data Facts has provided the most accurate, compliant national and international screening information to employers of all sizes.  With a comprehensive suite of pre-employment background screening and post-hire monitoring solutions, Data Facts’ robust network of private investigators and partners in 3,000+ counties nationwide are paramount in providing the critical, time-sensitive information employers need to hire the right talent every time. 

The company holds a National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) accreditation, sustains a SOC 2 certification, maintains roles on the NCRA board, and requires all staff members to hold continuous FCRA certifications.

Data Facts is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a 100% woman-owned business.

For more information, please contact Data Facts at 901-685-7599, or visit the company website. Follow them on Twitter at @dfscreening, connect with them on LinkedIn at Data Facts, Inc, and subscribe to the Data Facts Background Screening Blog to stay abreast of important industry news and information.

Data_Facts_Logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
36
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
32
09 Dec
OMXC25
Bare et spørgsmål om tid ,, så sker det nok også i Danmark .(Fuld fortjent)..... Se engang på vores ..
27
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
25
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Most Powerful Web Leads Extension to Google Analytics Powered by Fastbase Inc. Target Admission to London Stock Exchange in Q2, 2019.
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, HON, OZK, FIT and SYF
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, ALGN, RYAAY and SONS/RBBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX, GOOG and CWH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, IGCC, MGI, EIX and PPDF

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:15
Net Asset Value(s)
07:08
THE SHARES OF PÖYRY PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT
07:01
A world-first: Nokia, Elisa and Efore commercially deploy a liquid-cooled base station that can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80 percent
07:00
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 50/2018
06:16
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Continued strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) U.S. sales performance triggers CHF 10 million milestone payment to Basilea
06:01
WISeKey Secures Printer Systems, from Cartridge to Cloud, with WISePrint@Cloud
06:00
Start of Day
06:00
Kuros Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Extending Commercial Indications of MagnetOs Putty in the United States
06:00
Data Facts Ranks in HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of Top Background Screening Companies

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 December 2018 07:32:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-10 08:32:16 - 2018-12-10 07:32:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY