Data Facts Ranks in HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of Top Background Screening Companies

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Facts , a national and international provider of pre-employment background screening and post-hire monitoring solutions, announced today they were ranked as one of the nation’s Top Background Screening providers for 2018 by HRO Today .

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of background screening companies is based on feedback from current clients of the background screening provider. The data is analyzed and measured by service breadth, deal sizes, and quality. Scores are then calculated in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. Data Facts was recognized as an Overall Midsize Program Leader, a Breadth of Service Leader, a Size of Deal Leader, and as a Quality of Service Leader.

Daphne Large , Data Facts’ President and CEO, is delighted at the recognition. “Throughout our near 30 years, we have remained committed to our founding philosophy that if we take great care of our people, they will take great care of our clients who in turn will take great care of Data Facts. It is rewarding that our company and more importantly our team have been recognized in this way. This ranking is indisputable evidence that their steadfast dedication to exceeding client expectations pays off. The best is yet to come. I thank our amazing clients and team for this honor.”

About HRO Today

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen is based on quantitative rankings and feedback from nearly 600 verified customers of participating companies through an online survey on various categories including service breadth, deal sizes, and quality. The customer survey data to achieve this recognition is based primarily on customer satisfaction. To achieve inclusion on the Baker’s Dozen list, companies are rated anonymously by their clients during an online survey process. HRO Today calculates the results using a statistical analysis and predetermined algorithm. The Baker’s Dozen list is one of the most prestigious surveys in the pre-employment screening industry.

About Data Facts

For nearly three decades, Data Facts has provided the most accurate, compliant national and international screening information to employers of all sizes. With a comprehensive suite of pre-employment background screening and post-hire monitoring solutions, Data Facts’ robust network of private investigators and partners in 3,000+ counties nationwide are paramount in providing the critical, time-sensitive information employers need to hire the right talent every time.

The company holds a National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) accreditation, sustains a SOC 2 certification, maintains roles on the NCRA board, and requires all staff members to hold continuous FCRA certifications.

Data Facts is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a 100% woman-owned business.

For more information, please contact Data Facts at 901-685-7599, or visit the company website . Follow them on Twitter at @dfscreening , connect with them on LinkedIn at Data Facts, Inc, and subscribe to the Data Facts Background Screening Blog to stay abreast of important industry news and information.