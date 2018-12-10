10/12/2018 17:28:13

Derivative Path Announces Several Key Hires in Rate Sales, Legal, Compliance, FX, and Hedge Accounting

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 11, 2018, Derivative Path, Inc. (DPI), a leading capital markets FinTech company, has made several key hires in the past few months to support its rapidly growing business. In 2018, the company entered into new relationships with many financial institutions, end-users, and buy-side clients who are using its interest rate derivatives and foreign exchange trading platform known as DerivativeEDGETM.

Reflecting on the recent additions to the team, Derivative Path’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Pradeep Bhatia, commented “Since the founding of our company more than five years ago, we’ve successfully established ourselves as the go-to capital markets technology firm focused on the needs of financial institutions and end-users. As we continue to expand our scope from both a product and support perspective, we’ve been fortunate to be in a position to attract high-quality talent from some of the leading firms in the financial services industry who will help take this company to the next level. We welcome our new colleagues and are excited about the future of our firm.”

Joining the team in various key roles are the following professionals:

SALES

Chris Slusher, Head of Sales and Structuring

Chris has joined as the Head of Sales and Structuring, bringing over 27 years of experience in capital markets and commercial banking. Prior to joining the team, Chris managed the interest rate and commodity derivatives business for CIBC Bank USA from 2008 to 2018. He also led North American Derivative Sales for ABN AMRO from 2005 to 2008. Chris began his career at J.P. Morgan in New York. He holds an MBA in Finance and a BS in Computer Science and Economics from Duke University.

Isaac Wheeler, Sales and Structuring Specialist

Isaac joins the team as a Sales and Structuring Specialist. Prior to his role at DPI, Isaac spent five years at MFS Investment Management supporting execution of fixed income, currency, and equity derivatives. Before joining the trading desk, he also spent time in MFS’s portfolio risk and technology teams. Isaac has a B.A. in Economics from Boston University.

LEGAL/COMPLIANCE

Melanie Wheeler, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

Melanie has joined as the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Derivative Path, Inc. Previously, Melanie spent 11 years in various legal and compliance roles at AIG Global Capital Markets and served as Chief Compliance Officer before joining DPI. Melanie received her Juris Doctor degree from Quinnipiac University School of Law where she graduated cum laude, and a B.A. in Legal Studies from the University of Pittsburgh.

HEDGE ACCOUNTING

Tom Niemier, Hedge Accounting Specialist

Adding to the hedge accounting expertise at Derivative Path, Tom has joined as a Hedge Accounting Specialist. Prior to this, Tom spent 20+ years at Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase in a variety of Hedge Accounting and Capital Markets Sales roles. Tom has expertise in accounting, taxation, hedging, and financing strategies, and holds a B.S. from Indiana University at South Bend and a Master’s in Taxation from Northeastern University. Tom is also a CPA and CFA.

FX PRODUCT MANAGEMENT

Rohan Shenoy, FX Product Manager

As an FX Product Manager at Derivative Path, Inc, Rohan will be instrumental in building out the foreign exchange module within DerivativeEDGETM. He was previously an FX Product Manager at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co for four years, working on various FX initiatives. Rohan has experience across the FX lifecycle and has delivered product enhancements for currency hedging, corporate actions, and agency trading. He also worked to bring clients into Dodd-Frank/MiFID compliance. Prior to BBH, Rohan worked in trading/operations at JP Morgan and Marsh & McLennan Companies. He holds a dual B.S. in Finance and Info Systems from NYU's Stern School of Business.

About Derivative Path, Inc.

Derivative Path is a San Francisco Bay Area-based FinTech company with additional offices in New York City and Chicago. The company provides a technology-led solution to assist financial institutions, buy-side, and commercial end users in executing and managing their over-the-counter interest rate derivative and foreign exchange transactions.

The Derivative Path team is comprised of derivative industry veterans who have held senior positions with some of the world’s largest capital markets firms, such as Wells Fargo, ABN AMRO, Societe Generale, Bank of America, Barclays, AIG, and JPMorgan Chase.

For more information about Derivative Path, visit www.derivativepath.com.

PR Contacts:

Derivative Path: Zack Nagelberg, Head of Business Development, 212-651-9050 

DerivativePATH-color-stacked.jpg

