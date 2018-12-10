Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Company General Electric Company ISIN US3696041033 Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE Headline Doc re: GE files Form 8-K

December 10, 2018

On December 10, 2018, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports .

https://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0008K_1-2018-12-10.pdf

CONTACT: GE

Jennifer Erickson

+001 646 682 5620

jennifer.erickson@ge.com