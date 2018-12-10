10/12/2018 15:08:58

Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K

Related content
14 Nov - 
GE Additive and Vera Secure the Additive 3D Printing Wo..
13 Nov - 
Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K
05 Nov - 
Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K/A
Related debate
23 Nov - 
det ser godt nok skidt ud, jeg kan ikke gennemskue om d..
21 Nov - 
Tænker bankerne er godt stillet hvis det skulle gå galt..
21 Nov - 
Skal man være bekymret, når en fra et firma som Morgan ..

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CompanyGeneral Electric Company
ISINUS3696041033
SymbolLondon: GEC | Paris: GNE
HeadlineDoc re: GE files Form 8-K

December 10, 2018

On December 10, 2018, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS.  It is also available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

https://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0008K_1-2018-12-10.pdf

CONTACT: GE

Jennifer Erickson

+001 646 682 5620

jennifer.erickson@ge.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:08 GE
Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K
14 Nov GE
GE Additive and Vera Secure the Additive 3D Printing Workflow from Design to Print
13 Nov GE
Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K
05 Nov GE
Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K/A
02 Nov GE
Report: Developing Opportunities within General Electric, Arch Capital Group, China Petroleum & Chemical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, GAIN Capital, and Sony — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
30 Oct GE
Doc re. GE Files Form 10-Q
30 Oct GE
Wabtec Reports Strong Sales and EPS Growth for 3Q, Affirms Full-Year EPS Guidance
05 Oct GE
General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-k
04 Oct GE
Doc re. GE Files Form 10-Q
25 Sep GE
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorchester Minerals, Teladoc, Pfizer, Intercontinental Exchange, General Electric, and Prospect Capital — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Most Powerful Web Leads Extension to Google Analytics Powered by Fastbase Inc. Target Admission to London Stock Exchange in Q2, 2019.
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, HON, OZK, FIT and SYF
3
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAR, CMCM, APHA, CURO and LOMA
4
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, IGCC, MGI, EIX and PPDF
5
Larson Electronics LLC Releases New ATEX/IECEx Rated Flameproof Fluorescent Linear Fixture

Related stock quotes

General Electric Company 6.830 -2.6% Stock price decreasing
General Electric 6.010 -5.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:05
Warrants and certificates - Total and Instrument Trading November 2018
16:03
Dextran Products Wins Awards for Water Conservation Efforts
16:00
Ctrip Group Celebrates 15th Anniversary NASDAQ Listing
16:00
Poplar Forest Capital Selected as Sub-Advisor by SEI
16:00
A Phoenix Rises From the California Wild Fires
16:00
Magna Reveals New Seating Ecosystem Designed to Offer More Flexible, Collaborative Interior
15:52
Net Asset Value(s)
15:42
Coralville Marriott Gives Back to Children’s Miracle Network
15:38
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Stitch Fix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 December 2018 16:26:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-10 17:26:02 - 2018-12-10 16:26:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY