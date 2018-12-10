10/12/2018 12:29:15

DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals announces its new name - Centrient Pharmaceuticals

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective December 10, 2018 Centrient Pharmaceuticals is the new name for DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals, the leading manufacturer of beta-lactam antibiotics and a provider of next-generation statins and anti-fungals. The new name has been chosen to reflect the company’s key contribution to modern healthcare, and marks the next phase in its strategic evolution following a change of ownership to Bain Capital Private Equity.

CEO Karl Rotthier states: “Our bold and creative new name and logo showcase our company as one which prides itself on being at the centre of modern healthcare, through our life-saving active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms.  We’re building on a rich history that began 150 years ago as the ‘Nederlandsche Gist- en Spiritusfabriek’, then Gist Brocades and more recently DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals. Now as Centrient Pharmaceuticals, we have an amazing opportunity to build a strong and differentiated brand in the generic pharmaceutical industry.”

Rotthier continues: “The name Centrient emphasizes the way in which we operate: putting our brand promise of Quality, Reliability and Sustainability at the centre of everything we do. Since the formation of the DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals joint venture in 2011, we have grown strongly and consistently. Now as Centrient Pharmaceuticals in partnership with Bain Capital, we are ready for the next phase in our evolution as a global generics pharmaceutical company, able to accelerate the execution of our strategy and grow both organically and through acquisitions.”

Along with the new name, the company will adopt a new logo, corporate brand identity and website. Centrient Pharmaceuticals will provide further updates to customers, suppliers and partners regarding these changes to ensure a smooth transition in the implementation of the new name. 

About Centrient Pharmaceuticals

Centrient Pharmaceuticals is the leading manufacturer of beta-lactam antibiotics, and a provider of next generation statins and anti-fungals.  We produce and sell intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms. We stand proudly at the centre of modern healthcare, as a maker of essential and life-saving medicines.

With our commitment to Quality, Reliability and Sustainability at the heart of everything we do, our over 2000 employees work continuously to meet our customers’ needs. We work towards a sustainable future by actively participating in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.

Founded 150 years ago as the ‘Nederlandsche Gist- en Spiritusfabriek’, our company was known as Gist Brocades and more recently DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals.  Headquartered in Rotterdam (Netherlands), we have production facilities and sales offices in China, India, the Netherlands, Spain, Egypt, the United States and Mexico. Centrient Pharmaceuticals is wholly owned by Bain Capital Private Equity, a leading global private investment firm.

For more information please visit www.centrient.com.

For more information please contact Centrient Pharmaceuticals Corporate Communications, Alice Beijersbergen, Director Branding & Communications. E-Mail: alice.beijersbergen@centrient.com

Centrient_Logo-with-descriptor_Blue_RGB_2000x1200px.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
36
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
32
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
04:35
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
14
00:26
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
14
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
13
05 Dec
 
Hej Herig,   Jeg har skrevet herinde siden januar 2018, at dette år vil blive utroligt udfordrende f..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Most Powerful Web Leads Extension to Google Analytics Powered by Fastbase Inc. Target Admission to London Stock Exchange in Q2, 2019.
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, HON, OZK, FIT and SYF
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, ALGN, RYAAY and SONS/RBBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX, GOOG and CWH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AQUA, TSRO, MDR and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:25
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Xcel Energy, Franklin Resources, Axalta Coating, Restaurant Brands International, Zimmer Biomet, and Ford Motor — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
13:23
Nightfood CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders, Discusses His Recent Purchase of NGTF Stock, Nightfood Ice Cream Launch, and Half-Baked Marijuana Edible and Beverage Launch
13:23
Kuebix Wins SDCE Green Award for 2nd Consecutive Year
13:20
Recent Analysis Shows Wynn Resorts, Xerox, Microchip Technology, TransUnion, Aflac, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
13:15
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Newmark Group, Amphenol, First American Financial, Union Pacific, Campbell Soup, and Goldcorp — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
13:15
Innovest Global Biotech Partners with Preeminent Los Angeles Association
13:14
Net Asset Value(s)
13:10
Global Technology Systems Grows Enterprise Sales Team
13:08
Abattis to Display Products and Services at O’Cannabiz Conference on December 10-11th, 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 December 2018 13:41:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-10 14:41:57 - 2018-12-10 13:41:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY