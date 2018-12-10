Energy & Technology, Corp. Going Dark

Lafayette, Louisiana, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy & Technology, Corp, PKA Technical Industries and Energy, Corp. or the “company”. (OTC PINK: ENGT). Due to continued low oil prices and inability to afford S.E.C. compliance costs, the company will be filing the necessary S.E.C. paperwork in order to “go dark”. The company has decided to part with some of its affiliate companies and look for other opportunities in order to diversify and improve. Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Business Development Council:

Kaliste Saloom

Petroleum Tower Suite 530

P.O. Box 52523

Lafayette, LA 70505 U.S.A.

Tel: 337-984-2000 x 15