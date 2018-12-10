ESS Inc. Partners With CWL Energy to Develop Energy Storage Opportunities Across Multiple Markets in Canada

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESS Inc., a leading manufacturer of safe, low-cost and long-duration energy storage systems, has signed a partnership and collaboration agreement with CWL Energy, a leading Canadian energy project owner and developer.

The companies will collaborate to deploy ESS Inc. Energy Warehouse™ systems across Canada’s industrial, remote community, mining, and utility sectors, using CWL Energy’s MultiGen Energy Platform (EP). MultiGen EP incorporates distributed energy resources, such as wind, solar, and battery storage, utilizing adaptable energy management software to optimize renewable energy use in a customer’s electricity supply.

“This partnership with CWL Energy gives our company an immediate presence in the fast-growing Canadian market,” said Craig Evans, ESS Inc. co-founder and CEO. “Our low-cost, long-duration Energy Warehouse™ is ideally suited for the range of applications this market offers – from load shifting to integrating renewables, reducing supply intermittency, and providing grid-quality ancillary services.”

Trevor White, CWL Energy Vice President of Business Development and Special Projects, stated, “We are excited to establish this partnership with ESS Inc. Our target markets and opportunities align well, we believe in the inherent benefits of the technology, and it will be an integral part of our deployment of sustainable energy projects.”

“There are many battery technologies available today, but none with the aggregated benefits of ESS Inc.’s all-iron flow chemistry,” added Claude Mindorff, Manager of Special projects at CWL Energy. “With its low cost, clean and safe composition, long-duration storage capacity and utility-grade operating life, the Energy Warehouse™ offers the range of performance and value metrics our clients need.”

About the Energy Warehouse

Utilizing earth-abundant iron, salt and water for its electrolyte, and simple materials for battery components, the ESS Energy Warehouse™ (EW) is a durable, environmentally safe, long-duration storage solution that is ideally suited for time-shifting renewable energy, managing a facility’s demand charges, and smoothing the intermittency of renewables on a constrained grid. The EW has a lifespan that exceeds 20,000 cycles, low maintenance requirements, and an energy capacity of eight hours. It matches well with the 25-year life span of solar and wind projects, supporting those applications’ low levelized cost of energy (LCOE) requirements.

About ESS Inc.

Established in 2011, ESS Inc. develops and manufactures the low-cost, long-duration Energy Warehouse™ (EW) flow battery for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications requiring 4+ hours of flexible energy capacity and 20+ years of operating life with no capacity fade. The EW utilizes earth-abundant iron, salt, and water for the electrolyte, and delivers an environmentally safe, long-life energy storage solution for the world’s renewable energy infrastructure with the lowest levelized cost of storage per kWh. For more information, visit www.essinc.com.

About CWL Energy

CWL Energy Management Ltd. (CWL Energy) is an integrated asset and project management firm focused on sustainable energy development. CWL Energy’s core offerings surround project development as service providers, project managers, or project owners. Through both development service agreements and as project owners, CWL Energy has successfully supported over 2 GW of renewable and sustainable energy project development. For more information, visit www.cwlenergy.com.

