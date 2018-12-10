First Citizens Bank Completes Conversion of HomeBanc Division

Related content

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens Bank announced that its HomeBanc division based in Tampa, Fla., has completed its conversion to First Citizens’ operations and systems.

“With this successful conversion, we look forward to further serving HomeBanc customers, who now have access to the full complement of First Citizens’ products and offerings,” said Frank B. Holding Jr., chairman and CEO of First Citizens Bank. “As we enter our 21st year in Florida, we want to grow our business across Tampa and central Florida, continue to provide the dedicated service that our clients have come to expect and build on the strong foundation we have in the state.”

The transition of the HomeBanc division to First Citizens Bank follows completion of a conversion that puts both banks on the same operational and technical systems and aligns customer accounts to First Citizens products and services.

Effective today (Monday, Dec. 10), the former HomeBanc division branches now carry the First Citizens Bank name. Signs at the former HomeBanc division offices were changed to First Citizens Bank.

The conversion includes all of the former HomeBanc division accounts and 11 branch locations in the greater Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando areas. North Carolina-headquartered First Citizens operates more than 550 locations across the country with 26 total branches in Florida.

Fifteen other First Citizens offices are located in southwest (Collier and Lee counties), northeast (Duval and St. Johns counties) and southeast (Martin, Palm Beach, Broward and Dade counties) Florida.

In addition to branch locations, customers can conduct banking services at any location in First Citizens’ 19-state branch network, through First Citizens Digital Banking (online and mobile), by ATM and telephone. Information detailing the conversion and transition to First Citizens Bank was mailed to HomeBanc customers in November.

About First Citizens

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is the largest family—controlled bank in the U.S., with more than 550 offices in 19 states. First Citizens Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which has $35 billion in assets. For more information, call toll free 1.888.FC DIRECT (1.888.323.4732) or visit firstcitizens.com . First Citizens Bank. Forever First®

Contact: Barbara Thompson

First Citizens Bank

919.716.2716