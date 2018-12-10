10/12/2018 17:28:58

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Stitch Fix, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the December 10, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Stitch Fix, Inc. (“Stitch Fix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SFIX) securities between June 8, 2018, and October 1, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Stitch Fix investors have until December 10, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On October 1, 2018, after the close of trading, the Company reported its financial results for fourth quarter 2018, revealing only 54,000 net active client additions, a decline from 180,000 net additions in the prior quarter. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $15.69 per share, or more than 35%, to close at $31.58 per share on October 2, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s active client growth rate was slowing; (2) that Company would cease its television advertising for a significant part of the quarter; (3) that the lack of television advertising would materially impact the Company’s active client additions; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Stitch Fix, you may move the Court no later than December 10, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

