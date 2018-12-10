Grow Tech Labs Announced First Cohort, Elevated Signals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver-based Grow Tech Labs, a cannabis accelerator program, announced today their investment into Elevated Signals. Grow Tech Labs (GTL) chose to invest in Elevated Signals as their first cohort, as this data-driven company will help to address the current issue of supply in the cannabis market.

Originally founded by Amar Singh, Elevated Signals has created the best all-in-one digital cultivation management user experience for licensed producers. The platform includes seed-to-harvest inventory tracking and quality recordkeeping, along with wireless environmental monitoring, all compliant with Health Canada regulations. They have created a successful industry partnership with Tantalus Labs and are also working with BlissCo and Anandia to help optimize their cultivation operations.

‘We are very excited to have Elevated Signals join the Grow Tech Labs family. Their technology helps streamline quality monitoring and audit reporting, a major pain point in the industry that needs to be quickly rectified in order to ensure a safe and consistent supply of cannabis. We are happy to contribute to their growth and expedite their methods into the market.’ – Barinder Rasode, Co-Founder and CEO of GTL.

Elevated Signals will be working out of the GTL Vancouver office and utilizing their mentorship program. To learn more about Elevated Signals, visit their website www.elevatedsignals.com

GTL will be announcing the next four cohort companies for their January 2019 program in the coming weeks.

GTL Media Contact – Nicole@growtechlabs.com