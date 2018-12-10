10/12/2018 20:00:00

Learn New Traditions, Experience New Mexico Culture this Holiday Season in Santa Fe

Santa Fe, NM, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Fe, New Mexico is well known as a hub for arts and culture. This holiday season, visitors can immerse themselves in New Mexico holiday traditions, experience authentic culture and art, and celebrate with unique events. Coinciding with Santa Fe’s arts and cultural events as well as the holiday season, Santa Fe’s Inn on the Alameda is offering a Culture Package through December 18th. 

Located just steps away from the historic Santa Fe Plaza, the Inn on the Alameda’s Culture Package includes a three-night stay and two New Mexico Culture Passes—good for entrance to all New Mexico museums and historic sites. The Culture Package also allows visitors to immerse in New Mexico culture and holiday traditions while in town. Throughout the holiday months, there are a variety of art classes for visitors to learn unique New Mexico art styles and trends, and options for one-of-a-kind holiday shopping abound. For a full listing, go to https://santafe.org/Calendar/

“Whether you’re looking for a holiday vacation, to start a new holiday tradition, or explore arts and culture this holiday season, Santa Fe is the place to experience the holidays like nowhere else,” said Christina Genuario-Gill, General Manager at Inn on the Alameda. “The holiday season in Santa Fe is magical, and this year, visitors have the opportunity to take the knowledge, culture and experiences back home with them to recreate a New Mexico holiday season of their own. With options for relaxation, exploration and experiential travel, you’ll remember your Santa Fe trip for years to come. For shoppers, there are artists markets, shops and booths throughout the Plaza, and local shops, ensuring there’s something for every person on your holiday shopping list.” 

For adventurous holiday visitors, extend your stay and hit the slopes at Ski Santa. 

“Whatever your adventure, you’ll find it in Santa Fe this winter,” added Genuario-Gill. “It’ll be a great ski season, and with our holiday events, Santa Fe is a winter wonderland throughout the holiday season. Additionally, by staying with us at the Inn on the Alameda, you’ll be located nearby all of the beloved arts and cultural attractions, and you’ll enjoy a truly all-inclusive stay. We encourage all to come experience the joy of the holidays and the beauty of Santa Fe culture this winter.” 

In addition to culture passes, the all-inclusive three-night package includes the Inn’s “breakfast of enchantment” every morning, complimentary afternoon wine-and-cheese receptions, and complimentary on-site parking. Additionally, the Agoyo Lounge menu includes options to accommodate vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and paleo diets.

For more information on holiday events and cultural experiences in Santa Fe this winter, visit https://santafe.org. To book your trip to Santa Fe and schedule your Culture Package, visit https://innonthealameda.com/or call (800) 289-2122. 

About Inn on the Alameda:  Celebrating over 30 years of a “Culture of Care,” Inn on the Alameda is nestled in the heart of Santa Fe and provides guest with an intimate, personalized stay. Far from ordinary and unlike many chain hotels, stays at the Inn are all-inclusive, feature complimentary wine and cheese happy hours in the afternoon and provide a personal touch—with everything from customized menus to customized group plans. They specialize in small weddings, meetings and group stays, and special arts, culture and historical events. 

Joanie Griffin

Inn on the Alameda

505-261-4444

jgriffin@griffinassoc.com

