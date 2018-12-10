Related content

Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 7 December 2018 was 269.15p (ex income) 268.33p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

10 December 2018