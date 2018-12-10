10/12/2018 15:07:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
07 Dec - 
Net Asset Value(s)
06 Dec - 
Net Asset Value(s)
05 Dec - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 10

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 7 December 2018 was 269.15p (ex income) 268.33p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

10 December 2018

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:07 E:MIGO
Net Asset Value(s)
07 Dec E:MIGO
Net Asset Value(s)
06 Dec E:MIGO
Net Asset Value(s)
05 Dec E:MIGO
Net Asset Value(s)
04 Dec E:MIGO
Net Asset Value(s)
03 Dec E:MIGO
Net Asset Value(s)
30 Nov E:MIGO
Net Asset Value(s)
29 Nov E:MIGO
Net Asset Value(s)
28 Nov E:MIGO
Net Asset Value(s)
27 Nov E:MIGO
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Most Powerful Web Leads Extension to Google Analytics Powered by Fastbase Inc. Target Admission to London Stock Exchange in Q2, 2019.
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, HON, OZK, FIT and SYF
3
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAR, CMCM, APHA, CURO and LOMA
4
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, IGCC, MGI, EIX and PPDF
5
Larson Electronics LLC Releases New ATEX/IECEx Rated Flameproof Fluorescent Linear Fixture

Related stock quotes

Miton Global Opportuniti.. 270.00 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:05
Warrants and certificates - Total and Instrument Trading November 2018
16:03
Dextran Products Wins Awards for Water Conservation Efforts
16:00
Ctrip Group Celebrates 15th Anniversary NASDAQ Listing
16:00
Magna Reveals New Seating Ecosystem Designed to Offer More Flexible, Collaborative Interior
16:00
Poplar Forest Capital Selected as Sub-Advisor by SEI
16:00
A Phoenix Rises From the California Wild Fires
15:52
Net Asset Value(s)
15:42
Coralville Marriott Gives Back to Children’s Miracle Network
15:38
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Stitch Fix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 December 2018 16:25:52
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-10 17:25:52 - 2018-12-10 16:25:52 - 1000 - Website: OKAY