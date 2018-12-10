New Research Coverage Highlights Skyworks Solutions, Virtus Investment Partners, Altria Group, Gilead Sciences, Arthur J. Gallagher, and BP p.l.c — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS), Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), and BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

SWKS DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SWKS VRTS DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=VRTS MO DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MO GILD DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GILD AJG DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AJG BP DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BP

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS), Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), and BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 6th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC. (SWKS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Skyworks Solutions' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Skyworks Solutions reported revenue of $1,008.40MM vs $984.60MM (up 2.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.59 vs $1.53 (up 3.92%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Skyworks Solutions reported revenue of $3,868.00MM vs $3,651.40MM (up 5.93%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.06 vs $5.48 (down 7.66%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.86. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.56 and is expected to report on November 14th, 2019.

To read the full Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SWKS

VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. (VRTS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Virtus Investment Partners' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Virtus Investment Partners reported revenue of $152.21MM vs $123.68MM (up 23.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.47 vs $2.32 (up 49.57%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Virtus Investment Partners reported revenue of $425.61MM vs $322.55MM (up 31.95%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.09 vs $6.34 (down 35.49%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $13.24 and is expected to report on February 1st, 2019.

To read the full Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=VRTS

ALTRIA GROUP, INC. (MO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Altria Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Altria Group reported revenue of $6,837.00MM vs $6,729.00MM (up 1.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.03 vs $0.97 (up 6.19%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Altria Group reported revenue of $25,576.00MM vs $25,744.00MM (down 0.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.31 vs $7.28 (down 27.06%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.30 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

To read the full Altria Group, Inc. (MO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MO

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. (GILD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Gilead Sciences' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Gilead Sciences reported revenue of $5,596.00MM vs $6,512.00MM (down 14.07%) and basic earnings per share $1.62 vs $2.08 (down 22.12%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Gilead Sciences reported revenue of $26,107.00MM vs $30,390.00MM (down 14.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.54 vs $10.08 (down 64.88%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.23 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

To read the full Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GILD

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. (AJG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Arthur J. Gallagher's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Arthur J. Gallagher reported revenue of $1,778.50MM vs $1,593.70MM (up 11.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $0.61 (up 14.75%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Arthur J. Gallagher reported revenue of $6,159.60MM vs $5,594.80MM (up 10.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.57 vs $2.33 (up 10.30%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.91 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

To read the full Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AJG

BP P.L.C. (BP) REPORT OVERVIEW

BP p.l.c's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, BP p.l.c reported revenue of $80,803.00MM vs $60,808.00MM (up 32.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.00 vs $0.54 (up 85.19%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, BP p.l.c reported revenue of $244,582.00MM vs $186,606.00MM (up 31.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.03 vs $0.04 (up 2,475.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.88 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

To read the full BP p.l.c. (BP) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BP

