New Research Coverage Highlights Synopsys, Unum Therapeutics, HD Supply, Tech Data, Mellanox Technologies, and eHealth — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX), HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS), Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD), Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX), and eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX), HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS), Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD), Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX), and eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 6th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

SYNOPSYS, INC. (SNPS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Synopsys' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Synopsys reported revenue of $795.08MM vs $696.64MM (up 14.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.71 vs -$0.79. For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Synopsys reported revenue of $3,121.06MM vs $2,724.88MM (up 14.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.90 vs $0.91 (up 218.68%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.02 and is expected to report on December 4th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC. (UMRX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Unum Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Unum Therapeutics reported revenue of $2.04MM vs $2.33MM (down 12.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.34 vs -$0.69. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Unum Therapeutics reported revenue of $8.36MM vs $6.36MM (up 31.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.51 vs -$1.78. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.50 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS, INC. (HDS) REPORT OVERVIEW

HD Supply's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, HD Supply reported revenue of $1,612.00MM vs $1,370.00MM (up 17.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.45 vs $2.43 (down 81.48%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, HD Supply reported revenue of $5,121.00MM vs $4,819.00MM (up 6.27%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.05 vs $0.98 (up 415.31%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.40 and is expected to report on March 12th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

TECH DATA CORPORATION (TECD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Tech Data's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Tech Data reported revenue of $9,340.03MM vs $9,135.73MM (up 2.24%) and basic earnings per share $2.98 vs $0.98 (up 204.08%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Tech Data reported revenue of $36,775.01MM vs $26,234.88MM (up 40.18%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.07 vs $5.54 (down 44.58%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.50. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $11.50 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. (MLNX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mellanox Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Mellanox Technologies reported revenue of $279.21MM vs $225.70MM (up 23.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $0.07 (up 900.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Mellanox Technologies reported revenue of $863.89MM vs $857.50MM (up 0.75%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.39 vs $0.38. Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 17th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.57 and is expected to report on January 17th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

EHEALTH, INC. (EHTH) REPORT OVERVIEW

eHealth's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, eHealth reported revenue of $40.75MM vs $31.47MM (up 29.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.47 vs -$0.12. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, eHealth reported revenue of $172.36MM vs $186.96MM (down 7.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.37 vs -$0.27. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.07.

-----------------------------------------

