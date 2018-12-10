New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

10/12/2018 12:40:00

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR), Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC), Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

TSCO DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TSCO

SJR DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SJR

ALKS DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ALKS

JEC DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JEC

EMN DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EMN

VAR DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=VAR

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR), Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC), Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 6th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY (TSCO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Tractor Supply's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Tractor Supply reported revenue of $1,881.63MM vs $1,721.70MM (up 9.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.96 vs $0.73 (up 31.51%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Tractor Supply reported revenue of $7,256.38MM vs $6,779.58MM (up 7.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.31 vs $3.29 (up 0.61%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.72 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

To read the full Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TSCO

-----------------------------------------

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. (SJR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Shaw Communications' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Shaw Communications reported revenue of $1,017.84MM vs $792.27MM (up 28.47%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.75 (down 59.30%). For the twelve months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Shaw Communications reported revenue of $4,102.66MM vs $3,698.12MM (up 10.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.08 vs $1.30 (down 93.99%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.10 and is expected to report on October 24th, 2019.

To read the full Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SJR

-----------------------------------------

ALKERMES PLC (ALKS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Alkermes plc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Alkermes plc reported revenue of $248.72MM vs $217.39MM (up 14.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.22 vs -$0.24. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Alkermes plc reported revenue of $903.37MM vs $745.69MM (up 21.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.03 vs -$1.38. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.20 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

To read the full Alkermes plc (ALKS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ALKS

-----------------------------------------

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC. (JEC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Jacobs Engineering Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Jacobs Engineering Group reported revenue of $4,142.64MM vs $2,653.87MM (up 56.10%) and basic earnings per share -$0.23 vs $0.78. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Jacobs Engineering Group reported revenue of $14,984.65MM vs $10,022.79MM (up 49.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.18 vs $2.43 (down 51.44%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.62 and is expected to report on November 19th, 2019.

To read the full Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JEC

-----------------------------------------

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY (EMN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Eastman Chemical's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Eastman Chemical reported revenue of $2,547.00MM vs $2,465.00MM (up 3.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.93 vs $2.24 (up 30.80%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Eastman Chemical reported revenue of $9,549.00MM vs $9,008.00MM (up 6.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $9.56 vs $5.80 (up 64.83%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $9.19 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

To read the full Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EMN

-----------------------------------------

VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. (VAR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Varian Medical's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Varian Medical reported revenue of $801.60MM vs $721.80MM (up 11.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.27 vs $0.85 (up 49.41%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Varian Medical reported revenue of $2,919.10MM vs $2,619.30MM (up 11.45%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.64 vs $2.36 (down 30.51%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.17 and is expected to report on October 22nd, 2019.

To read the full Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=VAR

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

