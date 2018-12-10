New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Related content

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR), Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC), Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

All information in this release was accessed December 6th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY (TSCO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Tractor Supply's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Tractor Supply reported revenue of $1,881.63MM vs $1,721.70MM (up 9.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.96 vs $0.73 (up 31.51%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Tractor Supply reported revenue of $7,256.38MM vs $6,779.58MM (up 7.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.31 vs $3.29 (up 0.61%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.72 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. (SJR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Shaw Communications' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Shaw Communications reported revenue of $1,017.84MM vs $792.27MM (up 28.47%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.75 (down 59.30%). For the twelve months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Shaw Communications reported revenue of $4,102.66MM vs $3,698.12MM (up 10.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.08 vs $1.30 (down 93.99%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.10 and is expected to report on October 24th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ALKERMES PLC (ALKS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Alkermes plc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Alkermes plc reported revenue of $248.72MM vs $217.39MM (up 14.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.22 vs -$0.24. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Alkermes plc reported revenue of $903.37MM vs $745.69MM (up 21.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.03 vs -$1.38. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.20 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC. (JEC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Jacobs Engineering Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Jacobs Engineering Group reported revenue of $4,142.64MM vs $2,653.87MM (up 56.10%) and basic earnings per share -$0.23 vs $0.78. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Jacobs Engineering Group reported revenue of $14,984.65MM vs $10,022.79MM (up 49.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.18 vs $2.43 (down 51.44%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.62 and is expected to report on November 19th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY (EMN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Eastman Chemical's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Eastman Chemical reported revenue of $2,547.00MM vs $2,465.00MM (up 3.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.93 vs $2.24 (up 30.80%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Eastman Chemical reported revenue of $9,549.00MM vs $9,008.00MM (up 6.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $9.56 vs $5.80 (up 64.83%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $9.19 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. (VAR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Varian Medical's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Varian Medical reported revenue of $801.60MM vs $721.80MM (up 11.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.27 vs $0.85 (up 49.41%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Varian Medical reported revenue of $2,919.10MM vs $2,619.30MM (up 11.45%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.64 vs $2.36 (down 30.51%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.17 and is expected to report on October 22nd, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

