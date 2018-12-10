Orchid Island Capital Announces December 2018 Monthly Dividend and November 30, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

December 2018 Monthly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of November 30, 2018

Repurchased 1,288,497 shares through stock repurchase plan.

Next Dividend Announcement Expected January 10, 2019

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of December 2018. The dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid January 10, 2019, to holders of record on December 31, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of December 28, 2018. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on January 10, 2019.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of December 10, 2018, the Company had 50,710,671 shares outstanding, including 53,139 shares repurchased pursuant to the Company’s stock repurchase program through that date that have not yet settled. At September 30, 2018, the Company had 52,039,168 shares outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of November 30, 2018 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in Agency RMBS that are either traditional pass-through Agency RMBS or structured Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets and anticipated borrowings. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Nov 2018 Sep - Nov Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2018 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value(1) Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Dec) in Dec) (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) ARM RMBS ARM RMBS $ 1,351 $ 1,426 0.04 % $ 105.54 4.75 % 5.19 % 169 192 0.01 % 0.05 % $ 10 $ (8 ) Total ARM RMBS 1,351 1,426 0.04 % 105.54 4.75 % 5.19 % 169 192 0.01 % 0.05 % 10 (8 ) Fixed Rate RMBS Fixed Rate CMO 725,061 745,402 21.39 % 102.81 4.27 % 4.61 % 9 349 7.44 % 7.18 % 6,732 (10,382 ) Fixed Rate CMO Total 725,061 745,402 21.39 % 102.81 4.27 % 4.61 % 9 349 7.44 % 7.18 % 6,732 (10,382 ) 15yr 3.5 2,756 2,776 0.08 % 100.71 3.50 % 3.84 % 62 117 12.06 % 12.57 % 53 (53 ) 15yr 4.0 626,938 642,188 18.42 % 102.43 4.00 % 4.51 % 6 172 6.80 % 6.18 % 12,203 (12,730 ) 15yr Total 629,694 644,964 18.50 % 102.43 4.00 % 4.51 % 6 171 6.82 % 6.27 % 12,256 (12,783 ) 20yr 4.0 201,319 205,741 5.90 % 102.20 4.00 % 4.47 % 19 218 9.72 % 8.19 % 4,693 (4,806 ) 20yr 4.5 18,671 19,376 0.56 % 103.78 4.50 % 5.13 % 8 231 12.98 % 9.62 % 291 (356 ) 20yr Total 219,990 225,117 6.46 % 101.06 4.04 % 4.52 % 18 219 9.99 % 8.31 % 4,984 (5,162 ) 30yr 4.0 258,721 261,469 7.50 % 101.06 4.00 % 4.49 % 23 334 4.94 % 5.18 % 6,568 (7,458 ) 30yr 4.5 1,233,543 1,277,521 36.65 % 103.57 4.50 % 4.93 % 12 347 6.63 % 7.43 % 22,876 (28,439 ) 30yr 5.0 167,461 177,400 5.09 % 105.94 5.00 % 5.50 % 9 349 7.63 % 7.39 % 2,820 (3,464 ) 30yr Total 1,659,725 1,716,390 49.24 % 103.41 4.47 % 4.92 % 13 346 6.47 % 7.02 % 32,264 (39,361 ) Total Fixed Rate RMBS 3,234,470 3,331,873 95.59 % 103.01 4.30 % 4.74 % 11 304 6.99 % 7.12 % 56,236 (67,688 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 3,235,821 3,333,299 95.63 % 103.01 4.30 % 4.74 % 11 304 6.99 % 7.12 % 56,246 (67,696 ) Structured RMBS Interest-Only Securities 782,741 129,691 3.72 % 16.57 3.73 % 4.32 % 57 255 8.89 % 9.88 % (12,373 ) 9,049 Inverse Interest-Only Securities 228,742 22,517 0.65 % 9.84 2.82 % 4.86 % 53 298 11.47 % 10.54 % 2,879 (3,354 ) Total Structured RMBS 1,011,483 152,208 4.37 % 15.05 3.53 % 4.44 % 56 265 9.49 % 10.09 % (9,494 ) 5,695 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,247,304 $ 3,485,507 100.00 % 4.12 % 4.67 % 22 294 7.57 % 7.75 % $ 46,752 $ (62,001 )

Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Eurodollar Futures (1,725,000 ) Feb-2020 $ (17,250 ) $ 17,250 Swaps (1,260,000 ) Oct-2020 (13,144 ) 13,144 5-Year Treasury Future (165,000 ) Dec-2018(3) (5,408 ) 2,902 TBA (430,000 ) Dec-2018 (10,725 ) 13,284 Swaptions (850,000 ) Mar-2028 381 23,523 Hedge Total (4,430,000 ) $ (46,146 ) $ 70,103 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 606 $ 8,102

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $232.5 million purchased in November 2018, which settle in December 2018, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $65.5 million sold in November 2018, which settle in December 2018. (2) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (3) Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.96 at November 30, 2018. The notional contract value of the short position was $186.4 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio As of November 30, 2018 As of November 30, 2018 Fannie Mae $ 1,751,444 50.2 % Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 1,098,686 31.5 % Freddie Mac 1,729,634 49.7 % Whole Pool Assets 2,386,821 68.5 % Ginnie Mae 4,429 0.1 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,485,507 100.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,485,507 100.0 %

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $232.5 million purchased in November 2018, which settle in December 2018, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $65.5 million sold in November 2018, which settle in December 2018.

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of November 30, 2018 Borrowings(1) Debt Rate in Days Maturity J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $ 485,040 15.6 % 2.42 % 22 1/15/2019 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 436,775 14.1 % 2.51 % 44 1/30/2019 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 357,023 11.5 % 2.51 % 65 2/13/2019 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 264,885 8.5 % 2.43 % 18 12/26/2018 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 222,055 7.2 % 2.47 % 32 1/28/2019 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 205,879 6.6 % 2.55 % 78 2/19/2019 ICBC Financial Services LLC 183,034 5.9 % 2.36 % 16 12/20/2018 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 173,558 5.6 % 2.54 % 75 2/13/2019 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 153,860 5.0 % 2.28 % 6 12/13/2018 ING Financial Markets LLC 108,554 3.5 % 2.53 % 66 2/12/2019 FHLB-Cincinnati 97,710 3.1 % 2.39 % 3 12/3/2018 South Street Securities, LLC 82,841 2.7 % 2.57 % 61 2/14/2019 Natixis, New York Branch 71,947 2.3 % 2.52 % 16 12/21/2018 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 44,313 1.4 % 2.41 % 5 12/5/2018 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 39,041 1.3 % 2.55 % 75 2/13/2019 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 36,712 1.2 % 2.47 % 13 12/13/2018 Bank of Montreal 35,598 1.1 % 2.39 % 14 12/14/2018 Guggenheim Securities, LLC 26,394 0.9 % 2.39 % 13 12/13/2018 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 21,690 0.7 % 2.51 % 13 12/13/2018 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 19,246 0.6 % 2.89 % 28 12/28/2018 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 13,687 0.4 % 2.39 % 7 12/7/2018 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 10,042 0.3 % 2.54 % 77 2/15/2019 Mizuho Securities USA, Inc 9,682 0.3 % 2.42 % 21 12/21/2018 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 5,442 0.2 % 2.40 % 21 12/21/2018 Total Borrowings $ 3,105,007 100.0 % 2.47 % 38 2/19/2019

(1) In November 2018, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $232.5 million, which settle in December 2018 that are expected to be funded by repurchase agreements. The anticipated borrowings are not included in the table above. In addition, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $65.5 million, which settle in December 2018 that collateralize approximately $63.0 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above.

