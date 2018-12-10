ProAg Strengthens Leadership Team with New Hires

AMARILLO, Texas, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Producers Ag Insurance Group, Inc. (ProAg), a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies, today announced that it has hired Scott Schaefers as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, Becky Piechowski as Senior Vice President of Operations and Benji Borner as Chief Information Officer.

“We are very pleased to announce three new members of the ProAg family as we work to strengthen our organization, build agent relationships, better engage with our customers and lead with technology in the agriculture industry. Each of these individuals brings extensive experience and expertise to ProAg and the roles they have been hired to perform. Scott, Becky and Benji will enhance our already outstanding team and contribute to our continued success,” said Kendall Jones, ProAg’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

With more than 20 years of marketing experience, Mr. Schaefers leads ProAg’s efforts to expand agent and policyholder relationships and maintain its position as a leading crop insurance provider in a changing and evolving agricultural marketplace. His marketing experience includes seven years as Vice President of Strategic Marketing at The Travelers Companies, Inc. and more than ten years in positions of increasing responsibility at Deluxe Corporation, including roles in product management, new product development, eCommerce and strategic alliance marketing. Mr. Schaefers also manages a 270-acre family homestead farm in Stearns County, Minnesota. He has a B.S. in Business Administration from St. John’s University in Minnesota and an MBA in Marketing from Drake University in Iowa.

With over 27 years of insurance industry experience, Ms. Piechowski manages ProAg’s initiatives to promote employee engagement and enhance customer experience. Her experience includes various positions of increasing responsibility in claims adjusting, policy processing, and product line and operations management across Personal, Commercial and Agricultural lines of business. Ms. Piechowski has held positions at State Farm, Travelers Insurance Company, CUNA Mutual Group, John Deere Financial and Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance. She has a B.A. in Business Administration – Marketing from the University of Saint Thomas in Minnesota.

With more than 20 years of experience in information technology and innovation, Mr. Borner leads ProAg’s technology team as it explores new technology solutions for its agents and policyholders, advances its digital presence and drives positive customer experience. His experience includes five years as Vice President of Customer Loyalty Technology and Information Technology Solutions at Aimia Inc. and more than fifteen years in positions of increasing responsibility at Aimia and Carlson Marketing. Mr. Borner has a B.S. in Business Management from Saint Cloud University in Minnesota and an M.S. in Software Engineering from the University of Saint Thomas in Minnesota.

ProAg is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies and has a financial strength rating of “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best. The company is positioned as a financially strong and well-capitalized crop insurer with over 90 years of experience in protecting the American farmer. ProAg writes multi-peril crop, crop hail, named peril crop and livestock insurance. The company is headquartered in Amarillo, Texas with eight offices spread across the United States. ProAg employs approximately 400 people supporting crop insurance operations in 41 states. For more information about ProAg, please visit www.proag.com. ProAg is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $34 billion as of December 31, 2017. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

