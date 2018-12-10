SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRVN GOOG GOOGL CWH HON FIT SYF RYAAY TSRO MGI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: May 2, 2016 and October 9, 2018

Get additional information about TRVN: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: April 24, 2018 and October 10, 2018

Get additional information about GOOG, GOOGL: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/alphabet-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

Class Period: March 8, 2017 and August 7, 2018

Get additional information about CWH: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/camping-world-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: February 9, 2018 and October 19, 2018

Get additional information about HON: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/honeywell-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: August 2, 2016 and January 30, 2017

Get additional information about FIT: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fitbit-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

Class Period: October 21, 2016 and November 1, 2018

Get additional information about SYF: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/synchrony-financial-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares May 30, 2017 - September 28, 2018

Get additional information about RYAAY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ryanair-holdings-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TSRO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2019

Class Period: November 4, 2016 and November 14, 2016

Get additional information about TSRO: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tesaro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MGI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019

Class Period: February 11, 2014 and November 8, 2018

Get additional information about MGI: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/moneygram-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com