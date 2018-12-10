10/12/2018 20:00:00

Sompo International Expands U.S. Cyber Insurance Capabilities

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that the company has expanded its cyber insurance capabilities with the introduction of a dedicated U.S. team focused on cyber offerings, an enhanced cyber and professional liability product, and an expanded suite of cyber risk management services.  

This dedicated team of underwriters across the U.S. focused exclusively on marketing and underwriting Sompo International’s cyber product offerings complements the E&O and professional services products available through Sompo Pro, its professional liability insurance unit. Mr. Jeff Kulikowski, Senior Vice President, Cyber and E&O Underwriting, and Mr. Richard DePiero, Senior Vice President, U.S. Cyber Product Leader, will lead the practice.

Sompo International’s dedicated cyber team can now offer a Premier Professional policy that provides companies of all sizes and industries access to a full range of professional liability and cyber coverage through a single flexible policy form. The product has also been enhanced to include coverage for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) violations, non-malicious systems failures, unintentional breaches of contract and IT vendor outages. Coverage can also be extended to include malicious and permanent disabling (i.e., bricking) of IT equipment and social engineering threats.  

In addition, Sompo Premier Professional clients have complimentary access to an expanded set of risk management services provided by industry leading cyber security professionals to help assess their exposure to cyber risk, improve their network security and respond more effectively to data breaches and other network crises. Complimentary services available to Sompo International insureds include:

  • Comprehensive social engineering testing provided by Kivu, covering email spoofing and phishing campaigns;

     

  • Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO), offering general network management advice and emergency technical assistance offered by Crypsis;

     

  • Annual detailed security risk rating analysis, identifying information security strengths and weaknesses delivered by BitSight;

     

  • A critical vulnerabilities and exposures self-assessment survey tool from NetDiligence; and

     

  • An interactive guide to breach-focused incident response planning provided by NetDiligence.

Clients can also access a full range of additional scan testing, tabletop exercises, security checkups and cyber threat assessment services at discounted rates from the company’s network of industry-leading cyber security experts.  

                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

Mr. Dan Wadley, Executive Vice President of Sompo Pro U.S., said: “For many years, our experience in the cyber market has been a critical differentiator for Sompo International. With the introduction of our dedicated cyber solutions practice in the U.S., we have strengthened our ability to deliver comprehensive insurance products and services to clients in the world’s largest cyber market.”

Mr. DePiero commented, “Our expanded cyber capabilities will make it easier for companies to customize their coverage options and obtain the risk management advice, diagnostic tools and response assistance they need to protect their businesses against known and emerging cyber and network threats.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine, energy, casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines, weather risk and specialty lines of reinsurance. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. Sompo International’s headquarters are located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda and its mailing address is Sompo International, Suite No. 784, No. 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

Phone: +1 441 278 0988

Email: investorrelations@sompo-intl.com

Sompo-Intl Full Color 2-Line Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
36
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
32
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
04:35
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
00:26
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
15
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
13
05 Dec
 
Hej Herig,   Jeg har skrevet herinde siden januar 2018, at dette år vil blive utroligt udfordrende f..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
2018 Gamers’ Choice Awards Announce Winners on CBS Telecast
2
Voyager Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in RESTORE-1, a Phase 2 Trial of VY-AADC Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease
3
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Continued strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) U.S. sales performance triggers CHF 10 million milestone payment to Basilea
4
ISS to increase organic growth to 4-6% per annum by accelerating its Key Account transformation
5
WISeKey Secures Printer Systems, from Cartridge to Cloud, with WISePrint@Cloud

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:50
Cinedigm Agrees To Acquire Global VOD Services Viewster and Viewster Anime
20:50
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
20:45
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Marriott International, Inc. To Contact The Firm
20:40
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nektar Therapeutics and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
20:39
Exhibition exploring early inhabitants of Texas unveiled at Texas State History Museum
20:30
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against McKesson Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
20:23
Dawson James Updates Report and Reiterates Buy Rating on Cinedigm with $2.67 Price Target
20:13
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRVN GOOG GOOGL CWH HON FIT SYF RYAAY TSRO MGI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
20:08
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Nektar Therapeutics To Contact The Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 December 2018 21:12:37
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-10 22:12:37 - 2018-12-10 21:12:37 - 1000 - Website: OKAY