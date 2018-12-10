10/12/2018 17:48:49

Southern Careers Institute Offers Support to Those Impacted by Brightwood College Closing

Texas-based trade school to hold open meetings with students and faculty to discuss future opportunities on December 12

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Careers Institute (SCI), a Texas-based career education provider, is extending support to the students and faculty impacted by the abrupt closing of Brightwood College last week. The closures affect more than 20,000 current and entering students, including those at its 11 campuses across Texas. SCI will be holding open meetings across its seven campuses throughout Texas, to connect with students and provide them with an understanding of the transfer opportunities that exist for them to continue to pursue and complete their degrees, and also to discuss placement of the faculty left without jobs.

Nikki England, president of SCI, had this to say, “The students and faculty were delivered a devastating blow with the sudden closing of the school, and are now struggling to understand what their options are. We’re here to help them out in any way we can – whether it’s determining the optimal course for credit transfer, offering direction on enrollment opportunities, or providing information on other options the community offers for educational and career success.  They’ve worked hard, and we’re here to encourage and help guide them in making difficult decisions regarding their future career path.”

England continued, “Additionally, we’ll be looking to match the talented faculty and instructors displaced by the closures with any opportunities we can at SCI, as they’ve also experienced great losses.”

Students and faculty can meet with SCI campus directors this Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at 5 p.m., across their seven campuses:

Campus

Address

Austin1701 Ben White  Blvd. Suite 100,

Austin, TX 78704

Brownsville935 Expressway, Southwind Shopping Center

Brownsville, TX 78752

Corpus Christi2422 Airline Rd.

Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Harlingen1122 Morgan Blvd.

Harlingen, TX 78550

Pharr1500 Jackson Rd.

Pharr, TX 78577

San Antonio North6963 NW Loop 410

San Antonio, TX 78238

San Antonio South238 Southwest Military Drive Suite 101

San Antonio, TX 78221

To learn more about Southern Careers Institute’s programs and certification opportunities, visit scitexas.edu.

About Southern Careers Institute:

Southern Careers Institute was founded in 1960 in Austin, TX. Since opening its doors, SCI has expanded its facilities to include seven campuses located in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio (North Campus), and San Antonio (South Campus), plus virtual courses offered online. SCI has offered medical and business programs since 1992, and today, SCI offers a variety of programs in the fields of medical, pharmacy, business, technology and trades.

Southern Careers Institute has also developed a keen focus on making students more marketable with customized, employer-tailored programs. We call our approach The SCI Edge, a program that provides students with the necessary edge to compete in today’s job market.

Media Contact

:

Richard Krueger

TallGrass Public Relations

908-420-0512

richard.krueger@tallgrasspr.com

SCI Logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
36
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
32
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
04:35
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
00:26
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
15
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
13
05 Dec
 
Hej Herig,   Jeg har skrevet herinde siden januar 2018, at dette år vil blive utroligt udfordrende f..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics LLC Releases New ATEX/IECEx Rated Flameproof Fluorescent Linear Fixture
2
2018 Gamers’ Choice Awards Announce Winners on CBS Telecast
3
Voyager Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in RESTORE-1, a Phase 2 Trial of VY-AADC Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease
4
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Continued strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) U.S. sales performance triggers CHF 10 million milestone payment to Basilea
5
WISeKey Secures Printer Systems, from Cartridge to Cloud, with WISePrint@Cloud

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:31
Royale Today Announced that it has Completed the Acquisition of the N. Jameson and Big Mineral Creek Properties from West Coast Energy
18:31
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Jianpu Technology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:30
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Dycom Industries, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:30
Minor League Baseball Reveals Mariachis de Nuevo México (Albuquerque Isotopes) Winner of its Copa de la Diversión Season-Long Event Series Competition
18:28
Mercer International Inc. Completes Acquisition of Daishowa-Marubeni International Ltd.
18:06
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of World Acceptance Corporation – WRLD
18:02
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lennar Corporation – LEN
18:02
Hupy and Abraham Named to 2018 Top Wisconsin Corporate Charitable Contributor List by Milwaukee Business Journal
18:00
SmashFly Reports Continued Momentum in 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 December 2018 18:48:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-10 19:48:57 - 2018-12-10 18:48:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY