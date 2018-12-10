10/12/2018 15:26:01

The Graduate Management Admission Council Selects Three New Business Schools for Membership

RESTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), a global association of leading graduate business schools, welcomes three new members. The addition of ESCP Europe, WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management, and Xavier University Bhubaneswar brings GMAC’s total membership to 225.

Select business schools are invited to apply for GMAC membership by its Board of Directors. Each school goes through a comprehensive application process that addresses the sustained commitments to supporting GMAC’s mission: providing the tools and information necessary for schools and talent to discover and evaluate each other.

“GMAC continues to strengthen our membership of graduate business schools that are not only working to address the changing needs of students, but also understanding the landscape and what can be done to better prepare students for their careers,” said Sangeet Chowfla, president and CEO of GMAC. “Each of these three schools brings a unique approach from its area of the world. The perspectives they collectively bring to the Council will help further our mission and work to identify the opportunities and challenges faced by our industry.”

In addition to meeting membership criteria, each school has made a specific pledge to help GMAC meet its mission.

ESCP Europe

Widely heralded as the world’s first business school, ESCP was founded in 1819.  As a highly-ranked School for Masters programs, ESCP Europe is well positioned to assist GMAC in its mission to grow its presence in the Masters space.  Their unique multi-campus model will also provide insights on best practices for innovative program delivery, as well as experience on managing student recruitment processes across markets.  They value their GMAC membership as an indicator of their commitment to providing the highest quality of education and their willingness to be a contributor to our global network.

WHU

– Otto Beisheim School of Management

WHU’s expertise in research and teaching will help to further GMAC’s work and presence in Germany.  In particular, their Masters division has already committed to assisting with informing the approach that GMAC has taken to better serve that segment through convening professionals and providing insightful research and data.

Xavier University Bhubaneswar

One of India’s leading management schools, Xavier University Bhubaneswar believes in GMAC’s mission that every candidate deserves access to high quality graduate management education.  Their GMAC membership symbolizes the school’s commitment to providing world-class quality b-school programs at their campus in Bhubaneswar to deserving candidates from around the world, in part by utilizing GMAC’s products and services.

To be considered for membership in GMAC, schools complete an application process and must meet the following criteria: maintain a selective admissions process; offer a master’s program in business administration, management subjects or equivalent; and actively support GMAC’s mission and use the GMAT exam or other GMAC assessments as part of their admissions and enrollment processes. They also participate in GMAC governance, including voting on Board elections and other matters that may come before the Council.

About GMAC

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is an association of leading graduate business schools worldwide. Founded in 1953, we are committed to creating solutions for business schools and candidates to better discover, evaluate and connect with each other. We work on behalf of the schools and the graduate management education community, as well as guide candidates on their journey to higher education, to ensure that no talent goes undiscovered.

GMAC provides world-class research, professional development opportunities and assessments for the industry, designed to advance the art and science of admissions. Owned and administered by GMAC, the Graduate Management Admission Test® (GMAT®) is the most widely used graduate business school assessment, recognized by more than 7,000 programs worldwide. Other GMAC assessments include the NMAT by GMAC™ (NMAT®) exam, for entrance into graduate management programs in India, South Africa, and the Philippines, and the Executive Assessment (EA), specifically designed for Executive programs around the world.

Our flagship portal for graduate management education resources and information, www.mba.com, receives 14 million visits a year and features the School Search matching tool and Graduate Management Admission Search Service® (GMASS®) database, matching candidates and business schools.

GMAC is a global organization with offices in Hong Kong, China, Gurugram, India, Singapore, London, United Kingdom and the United States. To learn more about our work, please visit www.gmac.com.

Media contact:

Geoffrey Basye, Director of Media Relations, GMAC

+1 (703) 668-9799 or gbasye@gmac.com 

