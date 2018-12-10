The Historic Davenport Rings in the Holiday Season in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Historic Davenport Autograph Collection® readies for another unforgettable holiday season in Spokane, as it prepares to celebrate the community’s biggest and most traditional Spokane holiday events .

Christmas Tree Elegance has been a Spokane holiday tradition for 36 years and has celebrated its 16th year at the Historic Davenport. Thousands from across the Inland Northwest came to view decorated trees and enter the raffle for a chance to win their own tree or other prizes which included gift certificates and cash. There were 18 custom-decorated trees beautifully arranged with An Old-World Father Christmas sculpture by Elizabeth Raol which graced the mezzanine of the hotel from November 27th - December 8th. All ticket sales have gone towards the Spokane Symphony.

On December 1st, the Historic Davenport Hotel hosted the 14th Annual Mobius Children’s Museum Santa Breakfast. This event featured a visit with Santa and festive activities in the Grand Pennington Ballroom. All proceeds benefit the Mobius Children’s Museum and Christmas Tree Elegance. Kids 12 months and younger attend for free.

On December 4th and 5th, the hotel hosted its Lunch with Eckart Spokane Symphony Music Director Eckart Preu and members of the orchestra. Known as Eckart and Friends the group presented programs of popular favorites at two Holiday Luncheons on December 4th in the Grand Pennington Ballroom and December 5th in the Marie Antoinette Ballroom. These performances were the last of their kind as Eckart Preu will conclude his tenure as music director in May 2019.

On December 23rd, join us for our Signature Champagne Sunday Brunch. Brunch will be served from 10am – 1pm, with the last seating at 12:45pm. Large parties welcome; Adults $49.95 per person. Children 6-12 per person $21, Under 6 Complimentary. Reservations recommended, please call 509-455-8888.

On December 25th, we will be hosting our special Christmas Dinners at The Historic, Tower and Grand Hotels Palm Court Grill, Safari Room Fresh Grill & Bar, Table 13. Reservations are recommended, please call 509-455-8888.

On December 31st, the Spokane Symphony Associates present Puttin’ on the Ritz at the Historic Davenport Hotel. This New Year’s celebration promises to be an evening to remember, as the hotel celebrates with a night of glamour in the Hall of Doges and Grand Pennington Ballroom. The New Year’s Eve Gala begins with a red-carpet experience, as guests walk a paparazzi-lined runway, escorted by gentlemen in tails. The night includes dancing and a plated three-course dinner served at 9pm. All proceeds go to benefit the Spokane Symphony.

The Historic Davenport’s sister property, the Davenport Grand Hotel is also ringing in the holiday season with its Christ Kitchen Gingerbread Build-Off on December 9th. Local culinary teams compete to make the most elaborate gingerbread house, to be displayed from December 9th – December 24th. For $7 per house, families are invited to build their own gingerbread house in the ballroom of the Davenport Grand Hotel.

November 30th through January 2nd, in partnership with The Davenport Grand Hotel, with funds provided by Umpqua Bank, and figurines contributed by Goodale Barbieri and Red Tail Acquisitions, Downtown Spokane is celebrating a classic Spokane holiday tradition. View revitalized, historic window displays from the Crescent Department Store this holiday season in the Main Ave windows of the Davenport Grand Hotel.

In addition, the Spokane hotel is offering a Sip and Stay package for the holidays which includes valet parking, a $50 dining credit, and four $5 vouchers ($20 total) to use at wineries within the Spokane Winery Association.

For more information or to book a stay at the Historic Davenport, call +1 509-455-8888.

About the Historic Davenport, Autograph Collection®

Follow the footsteps of famous film stars, writers and politicians to The Historic Davenport, Autograph Collection. At this Spokane, Washington hotel, you can enjoy the superb service and luxury amenities that have made it famous. Set in downtown, the iconic property is near events at Spokane Arena and Washington State University Spokane, and walking distance to Deaconess Hospital, Riverfront Park and Spokane Convention Center. Our pet-friendly rooms feature deluxe bedding, marble bathrooms and romantic design; many enjoy city views. Suites offer additional living space and kitchenettes; some have jetted tubs and fireplaces. Take advantage of our hotel's luxury spa, indoor pool or 24-hour gym. Savor delicious cuisine at the Palm Court Grill or sample the award-winning libations at the Peacock Room Lounge. Our venues reflect the charm of the 1920s while offering modern audiovisual technology and expert catering. From ballrooms to boardrooms to terraces, its venues surpass expectations.

About The Davenport Grand, Autograph Collection®

Experience a contemporary retreat in a prime downtown location at The Davenport Grand, Autograph Collection in Spokane. Relax and recharge in thoughtfully appointed accommodations, featuring 55-inch, flat-panel TVs, spacious work areas, fast Wi-Fi, marble bathrooms and gorgeous views of Riverfront Park. Explore a wealth of nearby attractions, including Spokane Arena, INB Performing Arts Center, Centennial Trail and Spokane Convention Center. Enjoy more than 62,000 square feet of sophisticated event space for meetings, weddings and unforgettable social affairs. Savor delectable tapas and distinctive American cuisine at our unique hotel restaurants. When it's all said and done, socialize with friends and colleagues over specialty cocktails at our intimate lounge or scenic rooftop terrace. Designed to ensure absolute comfort, our hotel is a stylish home base for your visit to Spokane, Washington.

