Universal Apparel & Textile Company (DKGR:OTC) Receives Massive Additional Purchase Orders For The Spring And Summer Season

AURORA, Ill., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Universal Apparel & Textile Company (DKGR:OTC) is pleased to announce that it has received additional large purchase orders for the upcoming spring and summer season. Some of the items include, but are not limited to: 100% cotton men’s t-shirts, men’s denim long & short pants as well as men’s cotton underwear  garments.  These orders primarily originated from the company’s long term clients such as “Source of Apparel” of Morton Grove, IL., a large wholesaler  and distributor of  men’s clothing.

Mr. Kabir, CEO of Universal Apparel & Textile Company (DKGR:OTC), states,  “These are  very exciting times for us .We  have multiple shipments coming to US ports in both New York and New Jersey over the next few months.  Our customers are extremely pleased with our timely shipments and the quality of our products which has brought us repeat business and many referrals. We will be able to boast in the next year that almost every American family has a piece of our clothing in their wardrobe.”

Furthermore, the company is receiving constant inquires  for new product development from both our existing clients  as well as new ones who want access to  our factories in Bangladesh. As the  cost of working in China is rising rapidly,  more U.S. companies are finding Bangladesh a safe manufacturing alternative.

Updates will be forthcoming. 

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management’s current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise

Contact:

Ir@universalApparelUSA.com

