UPS Helps Small And Medium-Sized Businesses With Up To 40% Savings On Holiday Shipping

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Pilot program broadened to reach more shippers

  • Offers 40% off U.S. and international air, plus selected services to Mexico and Canada

  • Offers 20% off UPS Ground shipping in U.S.

  • Helps businesses as consumers shop on #GreenMonday

As the deadline draws near for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to capture as much business as possible during the holiday season, UPS has introduced a promotion for significant savings on shipping within the U.S. as well as for packages going to consumers worldwide.  

UPS communicated at a recent investor conference a strengthened focus on expanding relationships with SMBs through customized service offerings, more tailored digital connections and attractive pricing.  The company’s strong delivery network reliability and significantly expanded capacity is enabling broader discounts at this important time of the year, and is evidence of UPS’s commitment to generate a greater share of revenue from SMB customers.

Called the “EASY” promotion, the campaign is being expanded to more small and medium-sized business. To take advantage of instant savings, customers enter the promo code EASY when shipping on ups.com. Additional information is also available here and the promotion is valid for any U.S. shipper, including those in Alaska or Hawaii.*

“These savings, together with our highly reliable network, which is performing at levels consistent with our non-peak, on-time performance, is a winning combination,” said Kevin Warren, chief marketing officer. “The promotion is simple and easy to use, and has been well received by small and medium-sized businesses.” 

The savings range from 20% off list rates for UPS Ground shipments within the U.S. and up to 40% off UPS air services within the U.S. and selected worldwide services, including shipments to Canada and Mexico. Both of those countries are large trading partners with the U.S. and are typically the first countries where small and medium-sized businesses expand their ecommerce sales.  

Last week UPS announced the company has achieved superior on-time delivery performance this holiday season through its unprecedented capacity expansion and new technology deployment. UPS is able to deliver record volume in a timely fashion thanks to greater collaboration with customers, improved network resource utilization, new automated capacity and the dedication of UPS employees around the world.

In addition to offering incentives to businesses during the holidays, UPS is also offering consumers a rewards program for directing deliveries to nearly 9,000 pick-up points, known as UPS Access Point® locations. By using an alternative delivery location, consumers have additional choice, control and convenience for package deliveries.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

