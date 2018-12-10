10/12/2018 06:01:17

WISeKey Secures Printer Systems, from Cartridge to Cloud, with WISePrint@Cloud

WISeKey Secures Printer Systems, from Cartridge to Cloud, with WISePrint@Cloud

WISeKey's WISeKeyIoT(TM) and WISePrint(TM) solutions offer consistent protection against hackers and counterfeiters to guarantee consumers' privacy and manufacturers' revenue

WISePrint@Cloud is the best response to protect against hacks similar to the recent massive "PewDiePie" printers hack

Geneva, Switzerland - December 10, 2018: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW, OTCQX: WIKYY) ("WISeKey"), a Swiss based cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced the release of its new WISePrint@Cloud solution, capable of securing connected printer systems, from cartridge to cloud.

IoT Analytics, in its August 2018 "State of the IoT & Short-Term Outlook" study, estimated that approximately 7 billion IoT devices globally are actively connected; that number does not include smartphones, tablets, laptops or fixed line phones. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%, this number is expected to climb to more than 21 billion IoT devices in 2025. This tremendous quantity of vulnerable connected devices includes connected printers which, when unsecured, can seriously compromise consumers' safety and privacy. A recent example is the so-called "PewDiePie" hack, where hackers were able to illegally access more than 50,000 printers and sent out "print commands" to broadcast messages. WISePrint@Cloud is the ideal solution to consistently protect connected printer systems against similar hacks.

WISeKey's new WISePrint@Cloud offers security blocks to protect printers' communication with the Internet through modern and robust cryptographic means making it much more difficult for hackers to access and compromise the system. WISePrint@Cloud benefits from WISeKey's extensive experience in securing complex systems from the chip level to the Root of Trust. WISePrint@Cloud automatically adapts its hardware/firmware best security mix to match any printer architecture, with or without built-in hardware security capabilities. WISePrint@Cloud also includes secured communication layers to upload and download sensitive data between the field and the cloud, securely store these data, plus manage device firmware updates on the fly with the highest level of security.

WISeKey's WISePrint@Cloud also inherits WISePrint's anticounterfeiting platform for ink and toner cartridges protection. WISePrint offers a complete solution to reduce the risk of fraud, authenticate legitimate cartridges, and protect printer manufacturers' revenue.  

"WISeKey's WISePrint@Cloud platform is a fully integrated solution specifically developed for the printer industry and designed to provide our customers with a sophisticated solution to secure their devices, deter hackers and counterfeiters from compromising users' privacy & security, and protect printer manufacturers' revenue," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX: WIHN; OTCQX: WIKYY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

