11/12/2018 19:27:56

12 Years of Giving: The Delta Companies Make Significant Donation to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delta Companies (TDC), a leading healthcare staffing firm for providers nationwide, announced that its employees have raised $144,400 for the year in donations benefitting Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children (TSRHC).

With the fundraising effort for 2018, the total amount that TDC has raised for TSRHC since 2007 is $1,158,256.66.

Employees at TDC are dedicated to their jobs in healthcare recruitment and physician staffing, and philanthropic efforts are a strong part of the company culture. All employees at the healthcare staffing firm are encouraged to donate time and funds to TSRHC to help the hospital finance medical equipment, provide support services for families, and offer recreational activities for the patients. One of TDC’s most creative fundraising strategies is asking employees to donate $1 a day, and in turn they can wear casual work attire. This effort has been widely embraced by the healthcare staffing teams and has raised thousands of dollars for TSRHC.

TDC also hosts a golf tournament, family-friendly and pet-friendly 5K race, and other events, the proceeds of which go to the hospital so it can provide treatment and therapies to children, regardless of the ability to pay. 

“TSRHC is focused on ensuring that kids get the best medical care possible so they can be exactly that: kids. We believe there is no better cause than to assist with the hospital’s vital mission,” said Bill Tracewell, CEO of TDC. “A desire to give and help is part of who our members are, and you see this quality reflected in their actions every day, as well as the dollars we raise for TSRHC.”

ABOUT THE DELTA COMPANIES

The Delta Companies offer permanent and temporary healthcare staffing and physician recruitment solutions nationwide for physicians, physician extenders, therapy and other allied healthcare professionals. Physician staffing services are represented by Delta Physician Placement and Delta Locum Tenens. All other allied healthcare staffing services are represented by Delta Healthcare Providers.

For More Information, Contact:

Eric Sasser

VP of Advertising, The Delta Companies

3100 Olympus Blvd.

Suite 500

Dallas, TX 75019

(800) 521-5060 x4600

PR@thedeltacompanies.com

https://www.thedeltacompanies.com

TDC-logo-web.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
36
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
32
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
15
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week of December 7, 2018
2
Flame Seal Products FS-PG Wildfire Protection System Proves Totally Effective in Raging California Wildfire
3
North Carolina State University researchers to disclose novel in ovo application of BioTyton, White Dog Labs’ new probiotics product
4
Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines to Connect Guadalajara and Detroit
5
Conectys Launches Operations in Poznan, Poland; Seeking to Fill 100+ Positions by YE’ 2018

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:30
Gentherm Provides Passenger Thermal Comfort Solutions in Rinspeed’s Latest Concept Vehicle
20:15
Siyata Receives $1.33M from Exercise of Warrants
19:57
Elliott Davis’ ENVISION Program Named No. 1 Accounting Internship in the U.S.
19:50
INVESTOR ACTION UPDATE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:40
INVESTOR ACTION UPDATE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ribbon Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:30
INVESTOR ACTION UPDATE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:28
CBD DRIP MERGES WITH ECO SCIENCES
19:27
12 Years of Giving: The Delta Companies Make Significant Donation to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children
19:15
H&R Block announces Refund Advance loan of up to $3,000

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 December 2018 20:47:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-11 21:47:20 - 2018-12-11 20:47:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY