12 Years of Giving: The Delta Companies Make Significant Donation to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delta Companies (TDC), a leading healthcare staffing firm for providers nationwide, announced that its employees have raised $144,400 for the year in donations benefitting Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children (TSRHC).

With the fundraising effort for 2018, the total amount that TDC has raised for TSRHC since 2007 is $1,158,256.66.

Employees at TDC are dedicated to their jobs in healthcare recruitment and physician staffing, and philanthropic efforts are a strong part of the company culture. All employees at the healthcare staffing firm are encouraged to donate time and funds to TSRHC to help the hospital finance medical equipment, provide support services for families, and offer recreational activities for the patients. One of TDC’s most creative fundraising strategies is asking employees to donate $1 a day, and in turn they can wear casual work attire. This effort has been widely embraced by the healthcare staffing teams and has raised thousands of dollars for TSRHC.

TDC also hosts a golf tournament, family-friendly and pet-friendly 5K race, and other events, the proceeds of which go to the hospital so it can provide treatment and therapies to children, regardless of the ability to pay.

“TSRHC is focused on ensuring that kids get the best medical care possible so they can be exactly that: kids. We believe there is no better cause than to assist with the hospital’s vital mission,” said Bill Tracewell, CEO of TDC. “A desire to give and help is part of who our members are, and you see this quality reflected in their actions every day, as well as the dollars we raise for TSRHC.”

