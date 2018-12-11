11/12/2018 12:45:00

Act-On announces Roger Rowe as new CFO

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act-On Software, the leading Adaptive Marketing platform that drives personalized and purposeful multi-channel marketing for mid-market enterprises, announces Roger Rowe as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Rowe is a seasoned financial leader in the Portland area with more than 35 years of experience.

As a tenured CFO, Rowe has a wide ranging background in both financial and operational leadership roles with both public and private companies. Prior to joining Act-On, he served as Principal of RR CFO Services where he provided fractional CFO Services to multiple growth focused companies. Mr. Rowe previously worked as CEO and CFO for TigerLogic Corporation and held CFO positions with other companies such as Agilyx, as well as at technology companies including Merchandising Technologies, Inc., InFocus Corporation, and Preview Systems. Mr. Rowe is familiar with Act-On, having provided financial consulting services for the company in 2016 and worked alongside several executive team members in the last decade.

“We are thrilled to welcome Roger to our leadership team with his unparalleled expertise and experience bringing a valuable perspective to the team at Act-On,” said CEO Kate Johnson. “His ability to foster cross-functional relationships and manage finances on a global scale will proactively help Act-On continue its momentum into 2019 and beyond.”

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the Act-On team as it’s grown into a cash-flow positive organization,” said Mr. Rowe. “I look forward to continue to develop its financial architecture for long-term stability, growth, and industry leadership.”

Mr. Rowe joins Act-On as the company wraps up a year of tremendous growth with 100 new hires and becoming cash flow positive for the first time in its ten-year history. Act-On additionally set company records this year for contract life-time value, a direct outcome of its strategy to invest in innovation and a financial restructure to drive profitability.

About Act-On Software

Act-On Software is the leader in Adaptive Marketing solutions that empower marketers to achieve the purposeful and personalized engagement that their business needs to thrive. Act-On makes customer data actionable, enabling marketers to strategize better business outcomes, drive more relevant multi-channel marketing, and generate higher customer lifetime value--all with the fastest time-to-value. For more information, visit Act-On Software.

Act-On Media Contact:

Lexi Baker, PR Manager

lexi.baker@act-on.com

971.202.4076

Act-On_logo-2016_two-tone.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
36
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
32
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
28
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
15
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week of December 7, 2018
2
Flame Seal Products FS-PG Wildfire Protection System Proves Totally Effective in Raging California Wildfire
3
Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines to Connect Guadalajara and Detroit
4
Conectys Launches Operations in Poznan, Poland; Seeking to Fill 100+ Positions by YE’ 2018
5
First Car Using Nidec’s E-Axle Traction Motor System Unveiled

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:40
Big Banks Approved Small Business Loans at Pre-Recession Rates, Small Banks Granted More Than Half of Their Funding Requests in November, According to Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index™
13:37
Issue of Equity
13:36
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Ismene With Koch
13:32
Observationsnotering för BlackPearl Resources Inc. uppdateras / The observation status for BlackPearl Resources Inc. is updated (183/18)
13:31
RGS Energy’s POWERHOUSE™ Partner Risen Ranked Among Top Three Solar PV Module Manufacturers
13:30
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Appoints Kevin Kotler to the Company’s Board of Directors
13:30
Sapience Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2019
13:29
Victoria Properties A/S - Observation status removed
13:27
Aptinyx to Present Preclinical Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-2925 at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology’s Annual Meeting

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 December 2018 13:57:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-11 14:57:21 - 2018-12-11 13:57:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY