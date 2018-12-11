Act-On announces Roger Rowe as new CFO

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act-On Software , the leading Adaptive Marketing platform that drives personalized and purposeful multi-channel marketing for mid-market enterprises, announces Roger Rowe as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Rowe is a seasoned financial leader in the Portland area with more than 35 years of experience.

As a tenured CFO, Rowe has a wide ranging background in both financial and operational leadership roles with both public and private companies. Prior to joining Act-On, he served as Principal of RR CFO Services where he provided fractional CFO Services to multiple growth focused companies. Mr. Rowe previously worked as CEO and CFO for TigerLogic Corporation and held CFO positions with other companies such as Agilyx, as well as at technology companies including Merchandising Technologies, Inc., InFocus Corporation, and Preview Systems. Mr. Rowe is familiar with Act-On, having provided financial consulting services for the company in 2016 and worked alongside several executive team members in the last decade.

“We are thrilled to welcome Roger to our leadership team with his unparalleled expertise and experience bringing a valuable perspective to the team at Act-On,” said CEO Kate Johnson. “His ability to foster cross-functional relationships and manage finances on a global scale will proactively help Act-On continue its momentum into 2019 and beyond.”

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the Act-On team as it’s grown into a cash-flow positive organization,” said Mr. Rowe. “I look forward to continue to develop its financial architecture for long-term stability, growth, and industry leadership.”

Mr. Rowe joins Act-On as the company wraps up a year of tremendous growth with 100 new hires and becoming cash flow positive for the first time in its ten-year history. Act-On additionally set company records this year for contract life-time value, a direct outcome of its strategy to invest in innovation and a financial restructure to drive profitability.

