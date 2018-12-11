10/12/2018 23:46:22

Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines to Connect Guadalajara and Detroit

Mexico, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new service raises to eight the number of direct routes served from the capital of the State of Jalisco to the United States.

 

Guadalajara, Jalisco, December 10, 2018. – Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines continue to strengthen their joint cooperation agreement alliance by adding the Guadalajara-Detroit route to their transborder network starting May 1, 2019, with a focus on promoting technological and industrial development in the region. 

Guadalajara reported 4.1% growth in its State Economic Activity in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, which is above the national average, according to the local government.

For its part, Detroit, considered the center of the automotive industry, has developed diverse economic opportunities beyond the sector, with the emergence of new growth poles such as technology.

Aeromexico and Delta seek to leverage these business dynamics to build a bridge in the sky to encourage trade and further develop the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the United States.

The new route will be operated three times a week with 99-seat, 11 of them in Clase Premier, Aeromexico's Business Class with an Embraer 190 aircraft. The schedule is as follows:

                                                                                              Guadalajara-Detroit

*

AM 2734 8:57 a.m. 2:20 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday

 

Detroit-Guadalajara

*

AM 2735 3:45 p.m. 7:52 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

 

*Times published are local to each country and are subject to changes without notice.

Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines thus reaffirm their commitment to offering an increasing number of destinations between Mexico and the United States, while providing the best service that characterizes both airlines.

 

About Aeromexico / Delta

The Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA), creates an expanded transborder route network enhancing competition between Mexico and the United States. With more than 1,100 weekly transborder flights, the airlines have added new destinations providing convenient schedules benefiting the customers of both companies, while deepening the relationship they have shared for more than 18 years as founders of the SkyTeam global airline alliance.

Aeromexico offers greater access to Mexico through its hubs in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, and Delta provides service in the United States through its connecting hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City and Seattle

The airlines are enhancing the customer experience through increased connectivity, by investing in airport facilities, boarding gates, VIP lounges, and frequent flyer benefits through Club Premier and SkyMiles accruals. For more information on Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines visit: aeromexico-delta.com

Attachment

Barbrha Ibañez

Aeroméxico

bibanez@aeromexico.com

Emilio Diaz

Aeromexico

+525591324224

ediazo@aeromexico.com

