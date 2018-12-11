11/12/2018 22:42:53

AirBoss Announces Expansions in Kitchener, Ontario and Scotland Neck, North Carolina

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) announced today that its Rubber Solutions segment is expanding its mixing capabilities at its plants in Scotland Neck, North Carolina and Kitchener, Ontario. 

AirBoss has operated a 150,000 square-foot rubber compounding facility in Scotland Neck, North Carolina since 2004.  As announced by the North Carolina government earlier today, AirBoss will be the recipient of a performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund to help facilitate the expansion of this facility.  The expansion will consist of the addition of a new rubber compounding line which is expected to double this facility's rubber mixing capacity and should be fully operational by July of 2019.

In addition to the Scotland Neck, North Carolina expansion, an additional expansion is planned at AirBoss' one-million-square foot plant in Kitchener, Ontario.  AirBoss’ Kitchener facility is already one of the largest custom rubber compounding facilities in North America and will soon be poised to better serve the specialty compound market.  The expansion at this plant will consist of the addition of a new dedicated white and colour mixing line. This state of the art mixing line is expected to increase AirBoss' market penetration in the areas of white and coloured specialty rubber compounds driven by improved quality and decreased production costs for these types of products.  This new mixing line is expected to be fully operational by March of 2019.

The aforementioned expansions are part of the overall strategy for AirBoss Rubber Solutions that has driven the need to build greater regional capacity in the United States, while also installing unique assets that will allow for enhanced penetration in the higher-end colour and specialty product market.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process approximately 400 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America’s largest custom rubber compounding companies and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a world leader in the supply of life saving products for the military and a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com.

Contact: Lisa Swartzman, President or Gren Schoch, Chairman and CEO at 905-751-1188.

AIRBOSS FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, including those that express management’s expectations or estimates of future developments or AirBoss’ future performance, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and can generally be identified by words such as “will”, “may”, “could” “is expected to”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “forecasts”, “plans”, “intends” or similar expressions.  These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and performance.

Statements containing forward-looking information are necessarily based upon a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time the statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies.  AirBoss cautions that such forward-looking information involves known and unknown contingencies, uncertainties and other risks that may cause AirBoss’ actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.  Numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including without limitation: impact of general economic conditions; dependence on key customers; cyclical trends in the tire and automotive, construction, mining and retail industries; sufficient availability of raw materials at economical costs; weather conditions affecting raw materials, production and sales; AirBoss’ ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers in light of increased competition; AirBoss’ ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof, changes in accounting policies and methods, including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar; changes in tax laws and potential litigation; ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; environmental damage and non-compliance with environmental laws and regulations; potential product liability and warranty claims and equipment malfunction.  This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of AirBoss’ forward-looking information.

All of the forward-looking information in this press release is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.  Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information attributable to AirBoss or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.  Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, AirBoss disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly this forward-looking information except as required by applicable laws.  Risks and uncertainties about AirBoss’ business are more fully discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Information Form and are otherwise disclosed in our filings with securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

AirBoss logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
36
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
32
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
20
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week of December 7, 2018
2
North Carolina State University researchers to disclose novel in ovo application of BioTyton, White Dog Labs’ new probiotics product
3
GlobalWebIndex extends lead as world’s largest digital study surpassing 550,000 respondents per year
4
First Car Using Nidec’s E-Axle Traction Motor System Unveiled
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TDOC Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of SI Financial Group (SIF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SIF Investors to Contact the Firm
11 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TVPT Investors to Contact the Firm
11 Dec
NutraFuels Inc. (OTCQB:NTFU) Prepares For Expansion Into Life Science Field
11 Dec
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend
11 Dec
Energy Focus Announces New $5 Million Revolving Credit Facility
11 Dec
ANGI Homeservices Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock
11 Dec
Traveling While Obese: Airlines Contend with the Ever-Expanding Passenger
11 Dec
AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018
11 Dec
Global Healing and Jo Ann Medical Center Receive Funding from Partner USAID to Begin Construction of Pediatric Oncology-Hematology Center in the Republic of Georgia

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 December 2018 00:12:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-12 01:12:44 - 2018-12-12 00:12:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY