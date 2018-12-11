ANGI Homeservices Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock

Related content

GOLDEN, Colo. and NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) (“ANGI Homeservices”) announced today the pricing of a secondary public offering of 1,504,082 shares of Class A common stock of ANGI Homeservices by certain affiliates of General Catalyst (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price to the public of $16.40 per share. The Selling Stockholders originally received the offered shares in connection with ANGI Homeservices’ acquisition of Handy Technologies, Inc., which closed in October 2018.

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering and ANGI Homeservices will not receive any proceeds from the sale. The offering is expected to close on December 13, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole underwriter for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective automatic shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and a prospectus supplement relating to the offering that will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282 or by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by facsimile at 212-902-9316, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ANGI Homeservices Inc.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) connects millions of homeowners to home service professionals through its portfolio of digital home service brands, including HomeAdvisor®, Angie’s List® and Handy. Combined, these leading marketplaces have collected more than 15 million reviews over the course of 20 years, allowing homeowners to research, match and connect on-demand to the largest network of service professionals online, through our mobile apps or by voice assistants. ANGI Homeservices owns and operates brands in eight countries and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans” and “believes,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to: the ANGI Homeservices’ future financial performance, business prospects and strategy, anticipated trends and prospects in the home services industry, expected synergies and other benefits to be realized following the combination of HomeAdvisor and Angie’s List and other similar matters. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others: (i) our ability to compete effectively against current and future competitors, (ii) the failure or delay of the home services market to migrate online, (iii) adverse economic events or trends, particularly those that adversely impact consumer confidence and spending behavior, (iv) our ability to establish and maintain relationships with quality service professionals, (v) our ability to build, maintain and/or enhance our various brands, (vi) our ability to market our various products and services in a successful and cost-effective manner, (vii) our continued ability to communicate with consumers and service professionals via e-mail or an effective alternative means of communication, (viii) our ability to introduce new and enhanced products and services that resonate with consumers and service professionals and that we are able to effectively monetize, (ix) our ability to realize the expected benefits of the combination of HomeAdvisor and Angie’s List within the anticipated time frames or at all, (x) the integrity, efficiency and scalability of our technology systems and infrastructures (and those of third parties) and our ability to enhance, expand and adapt our technology systems and infrastructures in a timely and cost-effective manner, (xi) our ability to protect our systems from cyberattacks and to protect personal and confidential user information, (xii) the occurrence of data security breaches, fraud and/or additional regulation involving or impacting credit card payments, (xiii) our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights and not infringe the intellectual property rights of third parties, (xiv) our ability to operate (and expand into) international markets successfully, (xv) operational and financial risks relating to acquisitions, (xvi) changes in key personnel, (xvii) increased costs and strain on our management as a result of operating as a new public company, (xviii) adverse litigation outcomes and (xix) various risks related to our relationship with IAC and our outstanding indebtedness. Certain of these and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in ANGI Homeservices’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors that could also adversely affect ANGI Homeservices’ business, financial condition and results of operations may arise from time to time. In light of these risks and uncertainties, these forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only reflect the views of ANGI Homeservices’ management as of the date of this press release. ANGI Homeservices does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

IAC/ANGI Homeservices Investor Relations

Mark Schneider

(212) 314-7400

ANGI Homeservices Corporate Communications

Mallory Micetich

(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications

Valerie Combs

(212) 314-7361