Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ARLO Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO). Our investigation concerns whether Arlo has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 3, 2018, Arlo announced that shipments of Ultra, the company’s new wire-free security camera system, would be delayed “due to a quality issue with the battery from one of its suppliers,” and lowered its guidance for fourth quarter 2018.

On this news, Arlo’s share price fell by more than 22%, closing at $9.28 per share on December 3, 2018.

