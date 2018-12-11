Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TDOC Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC A..

Teladoc Health Refutes SIRF Report Claims

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC). Our investigation concerns whether Teladoc has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 5, 2018, the Southern Investigative Research Foundation (“SIRF”) published an article reporting that Teladoc’s Chief Financial Officer, Mark Hirschhorn, had engaged “in an affair with . . . an employee many levels below him on the company’s organizational chart.” The SIRF article stated that “during their relationship, [the employee] received a series of promotions over colleagues with either more industry experience or better credentials that stunned her former colleagues.” In addition, the SIRF article reported that the employee and Hirschhorn “liked to trade Teladoc’s stock together,” with Hirschhorn “tell[ing] her when he thought there were good opportunities to sell some shares.”

On this news, Teladoc’s share price fell by more than 10%, closing at $55.81 per share on December 6, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Teladoc shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Teladoc please go to https://www.bespc.com/tdoc/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com www.bespc.com