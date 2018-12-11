CBD DRIP MERGES WITH ECO SCIENCES

Aliso Viejo, CA, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aliso Viejo, CA, 12/11/2018 - Today, Eco Sciences announces the merger of the staple hemp brand, CBD Drip, for an undisclosed amount. Keeping CBDdrip.com as their wholesale division and utilizing EcoSciences.com as the forefront of the brand.

CBD Drip’s Gold, Platinum and Onyx will immediately be rebranded as ECO Drip to match the family of great products that Eco Sciences has created. Eco Drip will continue to offer the other same amazing products that CBD Drip was known for as well.

This acquisition marks one of many big moves for Eco Sciences in the coming months. Eco Sciences is also in the process of relocating their World Headquarters to a fifteen thousand square foot facility in Aliso Viejo, California. This new facility will better house the fast-growing brands and products all under one roof.

Expect to see several huge announcements from Eco Sciences in the near future as the brand is soon to announce more partnerships with athletes and other influencers. The brand will continue to align itself with more great ambassadors like the “greatest BMX’er of all time”, Mat Hoffman, World Champion Surfers Billy Kemper and Sunny Garcia, as well as Bellator World Champion, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

“I'm so proud of our expanding team and can't wait to share with the world these new projects and products coming down the pipe in 2019!”, said Eco Sciences creator, Sam Sugura.

About Eco Sciences Eco Sciences, soon to be based in Aliso Viejo, California, sets the standard with the highest-quality all-natural Hemp-infused products. We engage in all aspects of product design, materials specification, packaging, marketing and distribution. Our products contain superior-quality, ultra-pure source materials, and incorporate the latest scientific research and testing to ensure a quality result that help our customers reach their goals. For more information, visit www.ecosciences.com.

