Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

11 December 2018

Change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (“the Company”) announces that, following the merger of Standard Life plc with Aberdeen Asset Management PLC in August 2017, the Company has appointed Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited (“ASFML”) (previously Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited) as its alternative investment fund manager under the provisions of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive with effect from 10 December 2018. The appointment is on identical terms to the arrangements previously in place with Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited and the terms of the previous management agreement have been novated across to ASFML.

All Enquiries:

Aberdeen Standard Investments