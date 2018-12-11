Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager
PR Newswire
London, December 11
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
11 December 2018
Change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (“the Company”) announces that, following the merger of Standard Life plc with Aberdeen Asset Management PLC in August 2017, the Company has appointed Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited (“ASFML”) (previously Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited) as its alternative investment fund manager under the provisions of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive with effect from 10 December 2018. The appointment is on identical terms to the arrangements previously in place with Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited and the terms of the previous management agreement have been novated across to ASFML.
All Enquiries:
Aberdeen Standard Investments
1 George Street
Edinburgh
EH2 2LL
Jason Baggaley - Fund Manager
Tel: 0131 245 2833
E-mail: jason.baggaley@aberdeenstandard.com
Oli Lord - Deputy Fund Manager
Tel: 0131 245 6077
E-mail: oli.lord@aberdeenstandard.com
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085
11 December 2018