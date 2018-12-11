Charlesbank Capital Partners Hires Darren Battistoni

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Daren Battistoni as Managing Director, the latest addition to the private equity firm’s senior investment team. Darren brings 14 years of experience in technology investing to the role.

Darren began his investment career at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe in 2004. In 2016 he became a founding partner at Pamplona TMT, where he co-led a $1 billion technology-focused fund that invested in several segments including cloud computing, cybersecurity, healthcare technology and software. While at Pamplona, Darren worked closely with Hiren Mankodi, who joined Charlesbank as a Managing Director in October. Together they will lead the firm’s efforts in the technology industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Darren to the Charlesbank partnership,” says Michael Choe, Charlesbank CEO. “His deep knowledge across the technology spectrum, combined with our shared commitment to a disciplined and conservative approach to private equity investing, makes him a valuable asset to our team as we continue to look for meaningful ways to participate in the target-rich technology landscape. We look forward to his contributions to our sourcing and diligence efforts and to driving strategic value in our current and future portfolio companies.”

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm managing more than $5 billion of capital. Charlesbank focuses on management led buyouts and growth capital financings and also engages in opportunistic credit investments. The firm seeks to partner with strong management teams to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

