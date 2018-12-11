11/12/2018 03:08:14

Exxe Completes 19 Million Deal and Announces Plans for Further Acquisitions

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Exxe Group (OTC PINK: AXXA), a diversified corporation focusing on investments in international real estate, financial services, AI, fintech and media, is pleased to announce that all negotiations have been finalized and has completed a highly anticipated 19 million, acquisition of  5-star luxury residences. The multi unit’s transaction involves contractual formations of a number of legal entities that protect the interests of all parties. As has been previously noted, the completed transaction will double the value of Exxe Group’s current assets under management.

Condo Property Details: Luxury condominiums located at a prime location in midtown Manhattan, dimensions from just under 2,000 square feet to approximately 3,000 square feet. The luxury residences feature spectacular views of the NYC skyline. Control over the condominiums was purchased through a combination of installment payments of cash, debt, and assumption of bank loans, privately structured capital investments and personal guarantees from Exxe’s management. Revenues from tenant rentals is expected at $700,000; under 50% bank loans LTV lowers the risks. The condos are inhabited upscale long term tenants. The building is one of the most prestigious high rises located in NYC, with a high occupancy rate, and in high demand by high net worth and corporate tenants.

Benefits Include: Opportunistic control of quality A-class NYC property, luxury flagship, reliable rentals, real property asset backed investments, value expansion through our Transaction Platform. Exxe Group brings a powerful combination of monetization through Exxe Group’s digital technology coupled with traditional real estate ownership. These internationally recognized real property acquisitions gather heightened interest from investors who want to own Manhattan real estate within the Exxe Group portfolio that monetizes assets in innovative ways.

Future plans: The next tranche of Exxe Group’s ambitious real property acquisitions includes a new class of real property assets.  EG plans to expand into European Boutique Hotel acquisitions and is negotiating to acquire a real estate group out of Switzerland that operates small to midsize hotels. EG is also scheduled to release an exciting update on the developments at VITA, a 60 acre, 200 properties, 5 star resort development. EG Tech vertical that includes AI and humanoid robotics programming makes huge strides with a market leading AI b2b tech platform CleverGuides. Finally EG is planning a number of acquisitions in the Media space and plans to introduce a number of content production companies focusing on fashion, music and film co’s. Exxe’s Media strategy has a unique approach of combined traditional content with virtual, augmented and gaming reality technology.

Edward Nazmiev, CEO, noted: “We are committed to our investors and to a company vision to bring synergistic opportunities that will translate into shareholder value. These recent acquisitions valued at 19 million achieve a substantial milestone in our asset growth. Our strategy is made possible through our experienced management team of industry veterans. Exxe Group’s emphasis on strong human relationships, a lean management structure that includes a highly entrepreneurial and internationally based team, combined with the latest sophisticated technology enables us to compete in the big leagues.”   

About Exxe Group: Exxe Group is a diversified corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, technology, media, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and then take an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information go to www.exxegroup.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words:"anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing,""plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the time sat, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

