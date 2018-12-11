11/12/2018 21:30:00

Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.26 per share payable on January 11, 2019 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on December 31, 2018.  The quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share represents a 13% increase over the dividends paid for the prior quarter and the same quarter last year.  The Company has raised its dividend every year since 1981.    

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments.  Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries.  Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes—including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions.  The Company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network.  With offices in more than 30 countries, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $683 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2018.  For more information, please visit investors.franklinresources.com.

FROM:           

Franklin Resources, Inc.

Investor Relations:  Brian Sevilla (650) 312-4091

Media Relations:  Matt Walsh (650) 312-2245

investors.franklinresources.com

