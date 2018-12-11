11/12/2018 05:00:00

GlobalWebIndex extends lead as world’s largest digital study surpassing 550,000 respondents per year

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading market research company, GlobalWebIndex, today announces its latest interview figures, revealing that it now interviews 550,000 internet users per year, with 100,000 of those respondents based in the US.

The expanding reach of its flagship survey cements the company’s position as home of the world’s largest ongoing study on the digital consumer. From a panel of 22 million, growth in the number of active respondents has in turn driven enormous growth in the number of interviews conducted by GlobalWebIndex, which has risen by 175,000 year-on-year, reaching 370,000 in 2017.

The only source to provide consistent, comparable survey data across all world regions on a quarterly basis, GlobalWebIndex is enabling the global marketing industry to gather insight of unprecedented depth into today’s complex and fragmented consumers.

Jason Mander, Chief Research Officer, GlobalWebIndex comments: “Deep survey insights delivered at scale and in an agile timeframe are the only way to truly understand customer behaviours and motivations. Mass audiences of male, female, and age groups like 16-24s are increasingly irrelevant for brands. Instead, they need a detailed understanding of micro-audiences to communicate with them effectively. This is why we set about launching our new Hispanic Audiences dataset as the new standard for understanding the behaviours of Hispanic Americans.”

This announcement follows a year of exponential growth for GlobalWebIndex. In the last six months alone, the company completed its first round of funding, raising $40 million from Stripes Group, and opened offices in Greece and LA as it looks to increase its employee headcount times 10 over the coming years.

Expanding the global reach of its research is of vital importance. With Colombia, Denmark and Romania all being added in 2018, GlobalWebIndex now collects insights from connected consumers across 45 countries, covering over 35,000 data points.

This provides marketers with a constantly growing source of insight that now represents over 2.5billion internet users across 4,000 local regions.

Chris Daniele, VP and Director of Digital Analytics and Measurement Lead, BBDO comments, “As insights professionals, our job is to put the science behind marketing, planning and strategy. GlobalWebIndex has the world’s strongest panel of online consumers and is our go-to and only source for global audience intelligence. We get a better pulse on the tried and true consumer of today. That’s the way the world is shifting and other vendors need to follow suit.”

The company also launched an innovative mobile survey platform, Pollpass, in October which enables brands and agencies to collect bespoke data sets in real-time from any demographic, in any location. By allowing respondents to complete surveys via a chatbot-led and rewards-based messenger format, GlobalWebIndex can provide its customers with insights from harder to reach audiences.

Mander continues: “The quality of our data is integral to our business - consistent, harmonised data that is self-reported by real-life internet users is more transparent and fully-GDPR compliant than any other means. There are no inferences, no modelling and no assumptions. These data points can truly reveal what audiences think as we continue to set the global standard for audience insight.”

About GlobalWebIndex

GlobalWebIndex is a market research company that provides consumer insights data across 45 countries to the world’s largest brands, marketing agencies and media organizations. The company maintains a global panel of more than 22 million connected consumers, which it leverages to create 35,000 data points on the behaviors and perceptions of internet users around the world. Clients, including Google, Spotify, WPP, IPG and Omnicom Group, can gather in-depth insights into audience behaviors, perceptions and interests through a combination of survey and analytics data using the GlobalWebIndex platform.

Contacts

Hotwire Global

Beth Sissons

+44 (0)20 7608 4670

+1 816 588 6414

globalwebindex@hotwireglobal.com

www.globalwebindex.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
36
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
32
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
19
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
15
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Voyager Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in RESTORE-1, a Phase 2 Trial of VY-AADC Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease
2
Flame Seal Products FS-PG Wildfire Protection System Proves Totally Effective in Raging California Wildfire
3
Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast Hosts Medifocus, Inc.’s CEO to Discuss Their Minimally Invasive Breakthrough Treatments for Prostate and Breast Cancers
4
Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines to Connect Guadalajara and Detroit
5
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week of December 7, 2018

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:03
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
06:00
Start of Day
05:05
Agria Announces Final Settlement with the SEC
05:00
GlobalWebIndex extends lead as world’s largest digital study surpassing 550,000 respondents per year
03:08
Exxe Completes 19 Million Deal and Announces Plans for Further Acquisitions
02:00
Greenliant Industrial SSDs Reach Ultra-High Endurance of 250,000 P/E Cycles
01:57
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TDOC Investors to Contact the Firm
01:51
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ARLO Investors to Contact the Firm
01:47
goeasy Ltd. Provides Shareholder Update

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 December 2018 07:07:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-11 08:07:13 - 2018-12-11 07:07:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY