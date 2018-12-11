GlobalWebIndex extends lead as world’s largest digital study surpassing 550,000 respondents per year

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading market research company, GlobalWebIndex, today announces its latest interview figures, revealing that it now interviews 550,000 internet users per year, with 100,000 of those respondents based in the US.

The expanding reach of its flagship survey cements the company’s position as home of the world’s largest ongoing study on the digital consumer. From a panel of 22 million, growth in the number of active respondents has in turn driven enormous growth in the number of interviews conducted by GlobalWebIndex, which has risen by 175,000 year-on-year, reaching 370,000 in 2017.

The only source to provide consistent, comparable survey data across all world regions on a quarterly basis, GlobalWebIndex is enabling the global marketing industry to gather insight of unprecedented depth into today’s complex and fragmented consumers.

Jason Mander, Chief Research Officer, GlobalWebIndex comments: “Deep survey insights delivered at scale and in an agile timeframe are the only way to truly understand customer behaviours and motivations. Mass audiences of male, female, and age groups like 16-24s are increasingly irrelevant for brands. Instead, they need a detailed understanding of micro-audiences to communicate with them effectively. This is why we set about launching our new Hispanic Audiences dataset as the new standard for understanding the behaviours of Hispanic Americans.”

This announcement follows a year of exponential growth for GlobalWebIndex. In the last six months alone, the company completed its first round of funding, raising $40 million from Stripes Group, and opened offices in Greece and LA as it looks to increase its employee headcount times 10 over the coming years.

Expanding the global reach of its research is of vital importance. With Colombia, Denmark and Romania all being added in 2018, GlobalWebIndex now collects insights from connected consumers across 45 countries, covering over 35,000 data points.

This provides marketers with a constantly growing source of insight that now represents over 2.5billion internet users across 4,000 local regions.

Chris Daniele, VP and Director of Digital Analytics and Measurement Lead, BBDO comments, “As insights professionals, our job is to put the science behind marketing, planning and strategy. GlobalWebIndex has the world’s strongest panel of online consumers and is our go-to and only source for global audience intelligence. We get a better pulse on the tried and true consumer of today. That’s the way the world is shifting and other vendors need to follow suit.”

The company also launched an innovative mobile survey platform, Pollpass, in October which enables brands and agencies to collect bespoke data sets in real-time from any demographic, in any location. By allowing respondents to complete surveys via a chatbot-led and rewards-based messenger format, GlobalWebIndex can provide its customers with insights from harder to reach audiences.

Mander continues: “The quality of our data is integral to our business - consistent, harmonised data that is self-reported by real-life internet users is more transparent and fully-GDPR compliant than any other means. There are no inferences, no modelling and no assumptions. These data points can truly reveal what audiences think as we continue to set the global standard for audience insight.”

About GlobalWebIndex

GlobalWebIndex is a market research company that provides consumer insights data across 45 countries to the world’s largest brands, marketing agencies and media organizations. The company maintains a global panel of more than 22 million connected consumers, which it leverages to create 35,000 data points on the behaviors and perceptions of internet users around the world. Clients, including Google, Spotify, WPP, IPG and Omnicom Group, can gather in-depth insights into audience behaviors, perceptions and interests through a combination of survey and analytics data using the GlobalWebIndex platform.

