11/12/2018 00:00:00

GOWIN Semiconductor Opens European Office and Commences Sales Operations Serving the EMEA Region

SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices,  announces the expansion of its global sales operations into the EMEA region. Based in the UK, the operation is managed by recently appointed Mike Furnival, Director of Sales, EMEA and General Manager of GOWIN Semiconductor (Europe). Previously, Mike Furnival held similar senior positions at XMOS Ltd. and Lattice Semiconductor UK Ltd.

“We are truly excited to be expanding our global sales activities into EMEA,” said Jason Zhu, CEO of GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. “Today, EMEA remains a very important territory for innovation, design, and quality product development, especially in the communication, industrial and automotive marketplaces. We are convinced that this expansion will significantly enhance GOWIN’s ability to demonstrate its leadership position in our fast-growing FPGA business and having Mike’s experience and knowledge onboard will ensure that our customers receive the best possible sales support activity.”

Newly appointed Mike Furnival added, “I am delighted to be joining GOWIN at such an interesting and important time in the Company’s development. I have been extremely impressed by what GOWIN has achieved thus far and am excited by the prospect of significantly contributing to its future success which I believe will be to the benefit of customers and partners alike.”

About GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Founded in 2014, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

For more information about Gowin, please visit www.gowinsemi.com

Copyright 2018 GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. GOWIN, LittleBee®, GW1N/NR/NS/1NZ®, Arora®, GW2A/AR®, GOWIN EDA and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. in China and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information, please email scott@gowinsemi.com

logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
36
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
32
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
15
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
15
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Voyager Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in RESTORE-1, a Phase 2 Trial of VY-AADC Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease
2
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Continued strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) U.S. sales performance triggers CHF 10 million milestone payment to Basilea
3
ISS to increase organic growth to 4-6% per annum by accelerating its Key Account transformation
4
WISeKey Secures Printer Systems, from Cartridge to Cloud, with WISePrint@Cloud
5
Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast Hosts Medifocus, Inc.’s CEO to Discuss Their Minimally Invasive Breakthrough Treatments for Prostate and Breast Cancers

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:54
CORRECTION - BRT APARTMENTS Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results
00:16
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week of December 7, 2018
00:00
GOWIN Semiconductor Opens European Office and Commences Sales Operations Serving the EMEA Region
10 Dec
Golden Leaf Holdings announces change in Board of Director composition
10 Dec
Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines to Connect Guadalajara and Detroit
10 Dec
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Belden Inc. Investors (BDC)
10 Dec
Wright Medical Group N.V. Announces Payment Date and Record Date for CVR Product Sales Milestone Payment
10 Dec
Flame Seal Products FS-PG Wildfire Protection System Proves Totally Effective in Raging California Wildfire
10 Dec
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of AmerisourceBergen Corporation -- ABC

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 December 2018 01:18:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-11 02:18:29 - 2018-12-11 01:18:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY